It’s harder to pay and travel for abortion care and support funds are struggling

Getting an abortion can cost hundreds, if not thousands of dollars, especially if a patient must leave a state with a strict abortion ban.

But the organizations that provide financial support, sometimes known as abortion funds, are struggling financially and slashing their budgets, unable to meet the needs of the growing number of people asking for help.

Planned Parenthood of New England is warning of a projected $8.6 million deficit. Funds in Ohio, Chicago, Arizona and Florida don’t have enough money to meet demand.

Even the National Abortion Federation, which runs a national hotline that helps cover procedure costs, was forced to cut its monthly budget in half, due to fewer donations.

Previously, the Federation had covered up to 50 percent of an eligible patient’s costs in most locations. In July, it dropped that coverage to 30 percent.

“We’re in the midst of an abortion funding crisis,” says Oriaku Njoku , the executive director of the National Network of Abortion Funds, which provides an online search tool for patients to find a local or regional assistance fund.

Njoku and others at these funds point to intersecting pressures: increased demand for financial assistance for abortions, additional expenses due to some patients having to travel across state lines, and a decline in donor interest.

Donor attention has turned to electoral fights

The initial wave of “rage donations” that flowed into the national and regional funds, after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022, has subsided.

“It’s weird to see the divestment like, don’t you see the crisis anymore?” says Jenice Fountain, executive director of the Yellowhammer Fund in Alabama.

“We’re absolutely, very much still in crisis, potentially even worse crisis than when the ban first happened.”

The Yellowhammer Fund supports pregnancy and prenatal care, and is involved in a lawsuit against Alabama’s Attorney General, after he threatened to prosecute groups like Yellowhammer for helping patients travel out of state for abortion care.

“People ask ‘Why should we donate if Alabama doesn’t have an abortion clinic?’” Fountain says.

“And it’s like, well, that’s a reason to double down on support in Alabama. We’re fighting the thing. We have to exist the whole time that we fight the thing.”

More donations for ballot initiatives and pro-abortion political candidates

But abortion hasn’t faded from the news, or become less politically potent. In fact, reproductive rights have become a prominent issue in this year’s presidential election.

Ten states will put ballot measures on abortion rights before voters in November, and many Democratic candidates have made it a central issue to their campaign.

The cumulative effect has been to divert donations away from the funds that support patients directly — and towards specific candidates and ballot initiatives.

In August, more than 30 local abortion funds across the U.S. signed an op-ed criticizing national reproductive rights organizations for focusing too much on advocacy rather than patient care.

“I think there’s this false hope and illusion with putting the right president in place, or winning this ballot initiative,” says Eloisa Lopez, executive director of the Abortion Fund of Arizona.

“None of that is actually funding abortion care,” Lopez says. “You can have all those things in place and people are still not going to be able to get their care.”

Even after the election ends, Lopez fears that donors will continue to assume that grassroots abortion funds like hers don’t need as much support — especially if voters approve state-level ballot initiatives that affirm reproductive rights.

“I think when people see progress is being made, it’s translating into people’s minds, like ‘We’re not going to have struggles trying to get abortion anymore.’”

But advocates say that the struggles to pay out-of-pocket for abortion care, or travel elsewhere for care, will continue in all states.

In Florida, scrambling to help desperate patients as budgets shrink