Americans are furious over health care. Is this an Occupy Wall Street moment?

This story originally appeared on NPR.

The fury over the state of U.S. health care isn’t going away.

It’s been a week since UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was shot and killed in Manhattan. That shocking, targeted killing has also sparked a reckoning over the business he ran, in a country that has the most expensive health care in the world.

Thompson led the largest U.S. health insurer, part of a massive, for-profit conglomerate that touches almost every part of how Americans access health care. His company has been widely criticized for making health care more expensive and more difficult to access. And those frustrations have boiled over in the response to his death, ranging from widespread jokes to outright celebrations.

UnitedHealth has not directly responded to the widespread consumer criticisms since last week; a spokesperson for UnitedHealth declined to comment to NPR for this story.

This week, after police arrested Luigi Mangione for the fatal shooting, some even rushed to support him. An online fundraiser for Mangione’s legal defense had raised more than $65,000 by Thursday evening. Meanwhile, social media videos showed “wanted” posters for other CEOs posted in downtown Manhattan.

“We’re facing an apocalyptic moment in the human story, where hundreds of thousands of Americans are going bankrupt because of medical bills – and the executive suites of these private health insurance [companies] are laughing all the way to the bank,” says Sam Beard, an organizer of the Mangione legal-defense fundraiser.

This rhetoric echoes the last time that consumers broadly mobilized to protest against powerful corporations and their wealthy executives, in the Occupy Wall Street movement in late 2011 that swept the country after the financial crisis.

Those Occupy protests ultimately did not yield immediate consequences for the companies or CEOs they criticized; no Wall Street chief executives ever went to jail for the business decisions that led to the subprime mortgage crisis or the resulting waves of foreclosures. But those protests did articulate an overwhelming populist anger with the United States’ stark income inequality .

Now the response to Thompson’s killing “has become a kind of marker of our age of inequality, where people feel fairly powerless,” says Helaine Olen, managing editor at the American Economic Liberties Project, an anti-monopoly nonprofit.