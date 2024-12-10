UnitedHealthcare CEO was likely killed with a ghost gun that can be made at home

What are ghost guns?

The firearms are privately made and have no serial numbers.

Generally, firearms manufactured by licensed companies must have serial numbers — usually displayed on the frame of the gun — that allow officials to trace the gun back to the manufacturer, the firearms dealer and original purchaser.

Ghost guns, however, are made of parts that the owner can assemble together. The critical component in building an untraceable gun is what is known as the lower receiver. Some are sold in do-it-yourself kits and the receivers are typically made from metal or polymer. They include semiautomatic handguns and rifles.

Are they legal?

It is legal in the U.S. to build a firearm for personal use. Until about two years ago, ghost gun kits were available online that allowed people to assemble the weapons at home without background checks or age verification.

As police found more ghost guns at crime scenes, the Biden administration moved to add age requirements and background checks in 2022.

Buying one now is more like purchasing a regular gun at a gun shop.

The number of ghost guns has since flattened out or declined in several major cities, including New York, Los Angeles, Philadelphia and Baltimore, according to court documents.

But gun groups have challenged the regulation in court. The Supreme Court heard the case in October and seemed likely to uphold the regulation. It hasn’t yet handed down a ruling.