More Than Movement in Philadelphia looks a bit like a small gym with exercise machines and weights, and a bit like a physical therapy practice with padded tables for treating patients.

The independently owned Northern Liberties business is both, offering a variety of services to clients.

“We have our tables down for our one-on-one therapy interventions and treatments, assessments,” said practice owner and physical therapist Nicholas Perugini. “On the other end of the space is where we open up things for our small group memberships.”

On an average day, some clients will do rehabilitation with physical therapists to resolve pain or injuries while others work with fitness coaches to build long-term strength, mobility and flexibility.

This hybrid approach, Perugini said, that combines physical therapy and fitness has been a successful business model. And business can be tough in the health care sector.

“In [traditional] health care, specifically the insurance-based game, there are a few variables,” he said. “How many people you’re seeing per hour, how many units you’re billing per hour and reimbursement rate. So, to make a business work, you have to see volume.”