Pennsylvania governor’s budget is expected to seek more for schools and transit, emphasize frugality

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro will deliver his third budget proposal to lawmakers next week, a plan that’s expected to seek substantially more aid for the poorest public schools, emphasize frugality and press the politically fraught topics of bailing out public transit and legalizing marijuana.

The plan to be unveiled Tuesday also is expected to carry aid for rural hospitals, boost pay for workers who care for the elderly or disabled and introduce taxes on skill games that are seen as competitors to casinos and lottery contests.

It comes at a time when Pennsylvania has an enormous surplus. It’s projected to have $10.5 billion in reserve when the fiscal year ends June 30.

But the state also faces growing deficits, a slow-growing economy, a fast-growing retirement-age population that is costly to care for and cost pressures from a range of human services.

Passage will require approval from Pennsylvania’s Democratic-controlled House of Representatives and the Republican-controlled Senate.

Here’s what to watch for:

Spending

Lawmakers approved a $47.6 billion spending plan for the current fiscal year. That represented a 6% increase over the prior year’s approved budget and held the line on sales and income tax rates, the state’s two major revenue sources.

Big increases went toward public schools, nursing homes and services for the intellectually disabled. However, it required about $3 billion of surplus cash to balance, eliciting warnings from Republicans that the state must slow the pace of spending or risk depleting its surplus within several years.

The state is expected to bring in $46 billion in tax collections this fiscal year — likely well below what Shapiro will propose in spending.

Lawmakers say they expect Shapiro’s forthcoming plan to emphasize cost savings and scraping up unused cash in program accounts to help offset spending increases elsewhere.

Public schools

Public schools are expected to be a top priority again.

Shapiro is under pressure from education allies and Democratic lawmakers to marshal billions more for schools in response to a court decision that found that Pennsylvania’s system of public school funding violates the constitutional rights of students in the poorest districts.

Lawyers for the schools that sued the state are asking for a $1 billion increase in “adequacy” money for schools that have been disadvantaged by the funding system, plus another $325 million for instruction and special education to help all districts keep pace with rising costs. That’s almost 13% more.