Trump and Sen. Dave McCormick team up to promote energy investments in Pennsylvania

President Donald Trump and Sen. David McCormick of Pennsylvania will jointly announce roughly $70 billion of energy investments in the state Tuesday as the president travels to Pittsburgh for a conference with dozens of top executives to promote his energy and technology agenda.

The Pennsylvania Energy and Innovation Summit will be held at Carnegie Mellon University, and it comes as the state’s political and business leaders are working to forge the city into a hub for robotics, artificial intelligence and energy.

Trump has repeatedly pledged U.S. “energy dominance” in the global market, and Pennsylvania — a swing state critical to his wins in 2016 and 2024 — is at the forefront of that agenda, in large part due to its coal industry that the Republican administration has taken several steps to bolster.

Neither the White House nor McCormick’s office gave breakdowns of the $70 billion or what the investments entail.

McCormick, a Republican first-term senator who is organizing the inaugural event, says the summit is meant to bring together top energy companies and AI leaders, global investors and labor behind Trump’s energy policies and priorities. He says the investments will spur tens of thousands of jobs in Pennsylvania.

“Pennsylvania is uniquely positioned because of abundant energy, of incredible skilled workers, technology,” McCormick said in a Fox News interview Monday promoting the summit. “We need to win the battle for AI innovation in America, and Pennsylvania is at the center of it.”

The list of participating CEOs includes leaders from global behemoths like Blackstone, SoftBank, Amazon Web Services, BlackRock and ExxonMobil and local companies such as the Pittsburgh-based Gecko Robotics, which deploys AI to bolster energy capacity. Gov. Josh Shapiro, a Democrat, will also attend.