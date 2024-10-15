What questions do you have about the 2024 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

In 1974, in an effort to preserve farmland in the commonwealth, the Pennsylvania state legislature passed Act 319, creating the Clean and Green program. The program provided tax breaks to farms and farmers whose tax bills may have become too onerous to keep operating.

Thanks in part to that 50-year-old law, family farms remain part of the Pennsylvania landscape.

However, a number of wealthy individuals — who do not engage in commercial farming — also benefit from the tax break while not serving the program’s originally intended purpose. In 2018, the Morning Call found that the program cut property taxes for “millionaires living in country estates, and golf courses, quarries, and other non-agricultural business.”

State Senator Judy Schwank, minority chair of Agriculture & Rural Affairs, says that while the program has been successful, it’s also abused by wealthy individuals with “the wherewithal to buy a large parcel of land.”

“They may not necessarily have a career as a farmer,” Schwank told WHYY News. “That’s not their occupation. They just simply want to live on a large acreage perhaps, or to own that, and then also get the tax breaks as well.”

According to Clean and Green records, one of those wealthy property owners benefiting from the program is Republican nominee for U.S. Senate, David McCormick, who owns hundreds of acres in Hemlock Township in Columbia County.

Although McCormick has said multiple times he is “not a farmer,” he has been availing himself of that tax relief for what he calls his “family farm,” Frosty Valley Farms, which was listed as Frosty Valley Farms, LLC in 2018.

“I don’t pretend to be a farmer,” he said at a Building America’s Future event in Catawissa in February. “That’s an honorable distinction that you have to earn.