John Fetterman declares victory in Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate race

The race has been one of the most closely watched races of the 2022 midterms, as it will likely determine which party controls the Senate.

Fetterman, a Democrat, ran against Republican and political newcomer Dr. Mehmet Oz to fill the seat currently held by Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., who will retire at the end of his term.

Headed into Election Day, projections from Politico and FiveThirtyEight had the race as a toss-up.

Fetterman had strong grassroots support, aiming to bring alienated voters back into the party’s fold. He campaigned on social platforms, like lowering taxes for the working class, access to health care, and LGBTQ+ rights.

Oz was a household name before he launched a career in politics, hosting “The Doctors” and “The Dr. Oz Show” for more than a decade. His campaign focused on energy production, tackling inflation, and preventing illegal immigration.

During their only debate of the election, the two candidates went back and forth over issues such as abortion rights, fracking, the economy, and crime.