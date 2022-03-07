Your Vote 2022

Lamb revives gun incident to attack Fetterman in Pa. Senate race
The accusation marks a sharp escalation in tone between candidates vying for the Democratic nomination for a critical Senate seat in the May 17 primary.
6 days ago
Inside Pa. candidates’ scramble to get on the ballot in a chaotic, must-win year
This year, a protracted court battle over new legislative maps led to significant delays in finalizing district lines, cutting the petition timeline in half.
1 week agoListen 5:15
What’s behind GOP gov candidates’ ‘bizarre’ new demand to keep debates insular
Four of the 10 Republican gubernatorial candidates in Pa. laid out exacting joint criteria for participating in primary election debates.
2 weeks ago
Shapiro rolls out first tax relief plan of the Pa. governor’s race
Shapiro’s plan comes out as high gas prices have made cutting gas taxes a hot topic. Shapiro says households could get a $250 payment for each passenger vehicle.
3 weeks ago
Oz vows to renounce Turkish citizenship if elected senator
Until Wednesday, Oz said he’d keep his dual citizenship so he has legal power in Turkey to make health care decisions for his Alzheimer’s-stricken mother.
3 weeks ago
Philly leaders say reason for Lamb endorsement is simple: ‘He campaigned’
City party members heard speeches from all three primary candidates. Lamb won the vote ‘overwhelmingly,’ Democratic leader Bob Brady said.
3 weeks ago
Yes, prices at the pump are high. Republican primary candidates in Pa. have noticed too
They’re blaming the party in power: Biden and down-ballot Democrats. It’s a political strategy that can sting, as the 1970s energy crises showed.
3 weeks ago
Mariner East pipeline motivates activist’s Green Party run for Pa. governor
Christina Digiulio, a pipeline opponent from Upper Uwchlan, said she wants to give voice to people affected by industrial pollution.
4 weeks ago
Texas flagged 27,000 mail ballots for rejection in primary
The preliminary figures provide the latest picture of how new election rules rushed into place by Republicans made it harder to vote for thousands of voters in both parties.
4 weeks ago
Dems formally launch early, aggressive national campaign effort in Pennsylvania
With Pa. the “epicenter of the political world” in 2022, Dems are trying to counter their disadvantages with aggressive gov. and U.S. Sen. campaigns.
4 weeks ago
Will the U.S. Supreme Court wade into the battle over Pa.’s congressional map?
At issue is a fundamental question: Who has the power to determine how elections are run?
1 month ago
Pa. justices keep mail voting law in place, at least for now
The justices issued an order that overturned a Feb. 16 decision by a Commonwealth Court judge that would have pulled the plug on the state's 2-year-old voting law.
1 month ago
Facing inaction from the state, Philly politicians are trying new ways to avoid election drama
Philly election officials can only do so much to make elections work without state help. Two of those things: ballot drop boxes and better poll worker pay.
1 month ago
Mehmet Oz wants us to know why he’s here in Pa. Will enough voters buy it?
He’s doing events to introduce himself as a serious, conservative politician — but always with a reminder: He’s still Dr. Oz of daytime TV fame.
1 month agoListen 4:55
Pa.’s Supreme Court justices are trying, begrudgingly, to pick a new congressional map
In a 6-hour hearing, the justices grilled a series of lawyers on the merits and drawbacks of 13 different maps submitted as possible choices.
2 months ago