Blunt Rochester says her focus in office has been on lowering the cost of health care and prescription drugs for the middle class, addressing racial disparities, and combatting the opioid epidemic.

Murphy, also from Wilmington, is a former teacher at Immaculate Heart of Mary, and has also coached at St. Elizabeth and St. Mark’s high schools. He worked for Amtrak for 35 years, first as a conductor and then in management. Following his retirement, he pursued an acting career, appearing in television advertisements and films.

Last week, the pair shared the stage at the University of Delaware for a debate.

Ralph Begleiter, a former CNN journalist who founded the University of Delaware’s Center for Political Communication, moderated the debate through a range of issues, starting with the economy and leading to abortion, gun violence, and other topics.

Asked about the Inflation Reduction Act, Blunt Rochester said it will benefit Delaware seniors and families without adding to the federal deficit. “It is actually paid for by really taxing those businesses and those individuals that are at that top-tier percent. Some businesses that have never paid taxes,” she said.

A senior citizen’s prescription medicine costs are limited under the Inflation Reduction Act to $2,000, while the cost of insulin is capped at $35.

“It doesn’t take a lot to get inflation under control,” argued Murphy, who added that the government is spending and printing money in a wasteful way and needs to be fiscally disciplined.

“Let’s get the foot of government off the neck of small businesses [and] manufacturing. Create jobs, people pay taxes — the debt goes down,” said Murphy. “And we have once again a healthy economy.”