New poll shows Delaware Dems slated for another dominant Election Day

Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?

Four years ago, Delaware Democrats took control of all nine statewide elected positions. That includes all three congressional seats, governor and lieutenant governor, attorney general, auditor, treasurer, and insurance commissioner.

A new poll from the University of Delaware found the party’s hold on those offices doesn’t appear at risk in November’s general election.

Delaware Democrats make up 47% of registered voters in the state. Republicans account for just 27% of Delaware voters. That advantage, plus the results of the poll from the University of Delaware’s Center for Political Communication, points to a good night for Delaware Democrats.

“There is solid support for Democrats across the board,” said professor Phil Jones, research director of the Center for Political Communication. “Despite the expectations of a national Republican wave, Delaware’s status as a blue state is not being swept away any time soon.: