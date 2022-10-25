New poll shows Delaware Dems slated for another dominant Election Day
Four years ago, Delaware Democrats took control of all nine statewide elected positions. That includes all three congressional seats, governor and lieutenant governor, attorney general, auditor, treasurer, and insurance commissioner.
A new poll from the University of Delaware found the party’s hold on those offices doesn’t appear at risk in November’s general election.
Delaware Democrats make up 47% of registered voters in the state. Republicans account for just 27% of Delaware voters. That advantage, plus the results of the poll from the University of Delaware’s Center for Political Communication, points to a good night for Delaware Democrats.
“There is solid support for Democrats across the board,” said professor Phil Jones, research director of the Center for Political Communication. “Despite the expectations of a national Republican wave, Delaware’s status as a blue state is not being swept away any time soon.:
At the top of the ticket, the poll shows incumbent U.S. House Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester with support from 50% of voters, compared to just 33% for her Republican opponent Lee Murphy. That contest is a rematch from two years ago, when Blunt Rochester took nearly 58% of the vote.
Incumbent Attorney General Kathy Jennings, also a Democrat, holds a similar poll lead over Republican challenger Julianne Murray, 53% to 40%. Murray already had a big win this fall, successfully challenging Delaware’s expanded mail voting before the state Supreme Court. But the UD polling doesn’t bode well for the GOP challenger.
“The poll results suggest the Democrats are on track for a good election night,” Jones said. “Driven by support from women and New Castle County voters, both incumbents look set to return to office.”
Delaware women are helping to buoy both Democrats. Blunt Rochester has a 33 percentage-point advantage over Murphy among women, but is effectively tied with him among men, 40% to 41%. Murray leads over Jennings among men 50% to 42%, but among women, Jennings boasts a 63% to 31% advantage.
“The gender gap in support for Blunt Rochester has grown since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade earlier this year,” said Jones. He points to 2020 polling done by the university that showed a 13-point gender gap in favor of Blunt Rochester among women compared to men. This year, the gap has grown to 19 points.
