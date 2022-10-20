Watch live: Delaware’s lone U.S. Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester debates GOP challenger Lee Murphy
Democratic incumbent Lisa Blunt Rochester will face off against Republican challenger Lee Murphy in a debate Thursday night at the University of Delaware.
Blunt Rochester was first elected to Delaware’s lone seat in the U.S. House in 2016, becoming the state’s first Black representative in Congress. She’s also the first woman to represent Delaware in D.C.
Murphy is on his third try for the House seat. He was defeated in 2018 in the Republican primary by a very unconventional candidate, Scott Walker.
Murphy won the GOP nomination in 2020, but was easily defeated as Blunt Rochester took nearly 58% of the vote
The debate, which kicks off at 7 p.m., will be livestreamed from the University of Delaware.
Ralph Begleiter, the founding director of UD’s Center for Political Communication and former CNN journalist, will moderate from a studio on the Newark campus without an in-person audience.
