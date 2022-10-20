Murphy is on his third try for the House seat. He was defeated in 2018 in the Republican primary by a very unconventional candidate, Scott Walker.

Murphy won the GOP nomination in 2020, but was easily defeated as Blunt Rochester took nearly 58% of the vote

The debate, which kicks off at 7 p.m., will be livestreamed from the University of Delaware.

Ralph Begleiter, the founding director of UD’s Center for Political Communication and former CNN journalist, will moderate from a studio on the Newark campus without an in-person audience.