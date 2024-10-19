A federal judge had some pointed questions but did not immediately rule Friday on a request that Pennsylvania election officials take new steps to verify the identification and eligibility of soldiers and others living overseas.

U.S. District Judge Christopher Conner corrected a lawyer for the six Republican members of Congress and the conservative voting organization who are suing when the lawyer called it “a pedestrian” case about federal laws preempting state law.

“I would characterize it as creative,” Conner said near the end of about an hour and a half of an oral argument in the case that was filed late last month.

At issue are thousands of ballots in Pennsylvania, a pivotal swing state that could decide the presidential contest between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump.

Conner asked why the plaintiffs “took so long” to file a complaint over procedures that have been in place for years and pressed the lawyers about whether their clients have the sort of injury required for such claims, something that affects them in an individual way.

The plaintiffs want Conner to declare current practices violate federal law and to have the two sides confer about how to verify the identity and eligibility of people casting votes this fall under the U.S. Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act. They also want overseas and military ballots segregated during the current election season until that added verification step takes place.

“It’s insulting that there had to be an argument about whether or not our votes should be set aside or counted,” said Kate Marsh Lord after she attended the hearing. She is communications director for Secure Families Initiative — a group of about 10,000 military spouses and family members that, among other things, educates and registers voters.