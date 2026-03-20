Philly progressive groups endorse Rep. Chris Rabb for Congress as Dave Oxman drops out and endorses Ala Stanford
The endorsements help state Rep. Chris Rabb solidify his place as a progressive outsider in the race for a mostly Democratic district.
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A coalition of leftist organizations and elected officials in Philadelphia has formally endorsed state Rep. Chris Rabb in his campaign for Congress, positioning him as the progressive favorite to succeed longtime U.S. Rep. Dwight Evans.
At a press conference announcing the endorsement, speakers from groups including the Working Families Party, Democratic Socialists of America, Reclaim Philadelphia and OnePA framed Rabb’s candidacy as part of a broader movement to challenge establishment politics and elevate working-class leadership.
Philadelphia City Councilmember Nicholas O’Rourke, a member of the Working Families Party, opened the event by praising Rabb’s legislative record and approach to “the fights that matter most.”
“He has challenged corporate power when it has come at the expense of working families,” O’Rourke said. “He has advanced social justice, not as a slogan but as a responsibility.”
Contrasting from Democrats
Other speakers drew sharper contrasts with establishment Democrats, arguing that the moment demands a more confrontational, movement-driven form of politics.
Deborah Rose Hinchey, of the Philly DSA, said the campaign reflects growing momentum for democratic socialist candidates.
“We know that the only way we win is when poor and working people organize to protect ourselves,” she said. “We reject the Democratic establishment’s attempts to divide us by race, by politics or by where we come from. We reject their excuses, and we reject the kind of politics that only work when working people are weak and divided and silenced.”
Kendra Brooks, also a Working Families Party council member, called Rabb “the progressive choice for the 3rd Congressional District” and highlighted his long-standing advocacy in Harrisburg.
“We need leaders in Washington who will put the people first,” she said. “And Chris Rabb is the person for us.”
Speakers repeatedly emphasized Rabb’s refusal to accept funding from corporate political action committees as a defining feature of his campaign. Seth Anderson Oberman, executive director of Reclaim Philadelphia, said that independence is critical in the current political climate.
“Chris Rabb is accountable to us,” Oberman said. “In an era when Donald Trump and his billionaire backers are trying to snuff out whatever is left of our democracy… that independence is not just admirable, it’s essential.”
Nydea Graves, of One PA, echoed that urgency, calling Rabb “the only obvious choice for progressives in Philadelphia” and arguing that “this is no time for business as usual.”
When Rabb took the stage, he leaned into the movement framing of his campaign.
“It’s not about me. It’s about we,” he said. “We the people.”
Rabb pointed to his decadelong record in office and his alignment with progressive groups that helped elect national figures like members of “the Squad,” the furthest-left faction of the Democratic caucus. He also positioned his campaign as a response to what he described as overlapping economic and political crises.
“Our country is in crisis,” Rabb said, citing “rising authoritarianism, out-of-control corporate greed, rampant bigotry and dangerous wars.”
He argued that working families are being squeezed while government priorities remain misaligned.
“Instead of spending $200 billion to drop bombs on Iran, we should be spending that money for universal health care … guaranteed housing and jobs … and support for public schools,” he said.
A winnowing race
The May 19 Democratic primary in the race for Pennsylvania’s 3rd Congressional District is expected to be the de facto final say in who leads the deep-blue, majority-Black district. Progressive groups view it as a key opportunity to expand their influence nationally. Rabb is seen as running from the left, though remaining candidates also claim progressive bona fides.
- State Sen. Sharif Street would be the first Muslim to win the seat and boasts endorsements from significant labor groups and the Philadelphia Democratic committee.
- Physician and public health campaigner Ala Stanford earned national recognition helping underserved communities during the COVID-19 crisis.
- State Rep. Morgan Cephas is a West Philly native known for championing maternal health, gun violence reduction and economic opportunity.
The race shifted further this week when Dr. David Oxman dropped out and endorsed Stanford, consolidating some of the moderate lane behind her campaign.
Although a first-time candidate, Oxman raised more than $300,000 for his primary campaign, in addition to $175,000 he loaned to it. But that was not enough to give the political newcomer sufficient clout.
Oxman referred to that role in his endorsement.
“There are fine candidates in this race, but in Dr. Stanford, I see the qualities we need most of all in Congress,” he said.
According to the latest available polling, Stanford, Street and Rabb are neck and neck as the top three candidates to succeed Evans.
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