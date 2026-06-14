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Philadelphia Gas Works is considering two ways to further reduce its carbon emissions. One option would seek to electrify the entire system that now runs on natural gas, including heating and cooking. The other would utilize a “hybrid” approach that would continue to provide natural gas along with other lower carbon fuels.

The two options were presented as part of a public engagement session this month on the utility’s “Low Carbon Pathways project.”

“Long-term emissions reductions will require a mix of solutions,” said Janelle Johnson-Grummert, PGW’s director of sustainability, in a prerecorded video presentation played during the online session on June 3.

Johnson-Grummert said the utility “is in support” of the city’s climate goal to zero out its greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

“No one knows what the future holds between now and 2050, so we need to try a mix of different ideas, knowing that some will work and some will not, while some have better fits for specific emission sources,” she said.

The public engagement meeting was the result of an agreement hashed out in the most recent rate case between PGW and intervenors, who wanted more information on how the utility planned to cut its emissions.

In an email, a PGW spokesperson said the goal of the low carbon study is to “explore a range of viable options as representative examples for comparison and to establish a foundation for future decision making.”

“Our priorities for Philadelphia’s clean energy future include achieving the greatest emission reductions possible, while ensuring no customers are left behind and that all have access to safe, reliable, affordable energy,” said Johnson-Grummert in the video message.

PGW decreased its greenhouse gas emissions by 12,118 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent, or CO2e, in 2025, surpassing its goal of 10,000 metric tons of CO2e, according to the utility’s most recent emissions reduction report. The goal for fiscal year 2026 includes a cut of 10,500 metric tons of CO2e. The main target of its reductions include replacing aging gas pipelines and reducing emissions at its facilities. Other actions include weatherization and efficiency programs for its customers. The utility has also conducted a geothermal pilot project at McCloskey Elementary School in Northwest Philadelphia.

At a City Council finance committee hearing June 3, PGW Chief of Staff and Senior Vice President for Corporate Affairs Melanie McCottry testified that the final draft of the geothermal feasibility study is complete and will be released soon.

“It’s our job, with others, to think and look down every potential pathway that’s available while continuing to be able to provide service the way we do because of the fact that 90% of the city relies right now on natural gas to heat their homes,” McCottry said.

Councilmember-at-large Nina Ahmad told McClosky that PGW needed to pursue alternative energy sources “sooner rather than later.”

“You know and I know that you have to change your business model,” Ahmad said. “We have to move from natural gas at some point. The more you do it the faster it will be.”