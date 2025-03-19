This story is part of the WHYY News Climate Desk, bringing you news and solutions for our changing region.

Philadelphia Gas Works will study the feasibility of a geothermal system to heat and cool an elementary school and recreation center in Northwest Philadelphia without planet-warming gas.

The city-owned gas utility described the project as a way to keep the company financially strong in the long term and deliver on the mayor’s vision for a cleaner and greener Philadelphia.

“Launching a feasibility study for geothermal in collaboration with the School District of Philadelphia is a critical step in the near term to identify strategies to help diversify the revenue of PGW, sustain jobs, reduce emissions and offer customers a variety of cost-saving energy efficiency options,” said PGW President and CEO Seth Shapiro in a statement.

PGW published a request for proposals Monday, seeking a consultant to produce a site survey, feasibility study and conceptual designs for a closed-loop geothermal system that would support multiple heat pumps for heating and cooling the Dorothy Emanuel Recreation Center and neighboring John F. McCloskey Elementary School in East Mount Airy. The project is a partnership with the School District of Philadelphia.

Dozens of large buildings and homes in the region — including the Ronald McDonald House in North Philadelphia, the city’s police academy, New Jersey’s Stockton University and the German Society of Philadelphia — already use networked geothermal, which takes advantage of the stable, approximately 55 degrees Fahrenheit temperature deep underground to efficiently heat and cool indoor spaces.

For years, climate and health advocates have pushed PGW to diversify its business model and transition away from natural gas, which produces climate-warming pollution when burned. Natural gas used for heating, cooking and running other appliances was the leading source of climate pollution from Philly homes in the city’s last emissions inventory.

“We’ve been advocating for geothermal energy for a long time as part of the collection of sustainable responses that ensure good union jobs,” said Linnea Bond, health and environmental education director for Physicians for Social Responsibility Pennsylvania. “We’re pleased to see that they’ve issued the RFP.”