Trump funding freeze could leave communities on their own as climate threats grow

Nonprofits and attorneys general from 22 states and the District of Columbia filed separate lawsuits in federal court challenging the administration’s actions. In both cases, judges issued temporary orders directing the Trump administration to halt its funding freeze.

The government’s handling of the issue since then has only deepened anxiety among groups that were awarded grant funding. OMB rescinded its memo , and lawyers for the government said in a court filing that agencies were told to release funds that had been held back. However, in a message posted on the social media site X, White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said the administration had not canceled the funding freeze itself.

“The President’s [executive orders] on federal funding remain in full force and effect, and will be rigorously implemented,” Leavitt wrote.

On Monday, U.S. District Judge John McConnell, Jr. said the Trump administration has continued to improperly freeze some federal funding. McConnell ordered the administration to immediately restore funds it withheld, including from the Inflation Reduction Act and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, saying the freeze is “likely unconstitutional and has caused and continues to cause irreparable harm to a vast portion of this country.”

Advocates say federal government has a crucial role funding environmental projects

One group that’s been waiting on funding is Collaborative Earth. The organization is helping Native American tribes in Oklahoma develop more sustainable grazing practices and small farmers in the southeast reforest waterways to prevent flooding and store carbon pollution.

“It’s strange that the payment of an invoice could make you wonder about the future of a democracy, but that’s exactly what it feels like,” says Aaron Hirsh, organization lead at Collaborative Earth.

Unless payments restart, Hirsh says his group is weeks away from having to lay people off — and potentially having to shut down entirely.

“I don’t know when we’re going to get started again on finding these kinds of solutions that can benefit local communities as well as ecosystems,” Hirsh says. “This is the sort of funding that can support that kind of innovation. That’s what it was supposed to do. And without it, I don’t think we find those solutions.”

Like a lot of organizations, Collaborative Earth doesn’t receive grant funding in big upfront payments. Instead, it’s compensated by the government for past expenses, like paying workers and buying equipment. In other cases, organizations can withdraw federal funding to cover about a week’s worth of expenses. Unless groups have large cash reserves, even a brief interruption in government funding can cause problems.

“When these projects get frozen and you let all that staff go, you lose momentum, and you might lose the project permanently, because the people can’t afford to sit and wait,” says Campaigne of the Southern Environmental Law Center. “You’re between a rock and a hard place of trying to stay committed to the work that you are dedicated to and feeding your family.”

Funding uncertainty threatens to derail projects

The outlook isn’t much better for groups whose funding has been restored.

“There’s a lot of uncertainty,” says Debra Hernandez, who runs an environmental nonprofit in South Carolina, “about whether folks should continue work.”

Hernandez’s group, the Southeast Coastal Ocean Observing Regional Association, gets federal funding, mainly through the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, to collect environmental data for the public, including information for hurricane models. When OMB froze funding, Hernandez says her group was temporarily locked out of government accounts it uses to withdraw grant money.

“I was in the process of hiring new people, which I put on indefinite hold,” Hernandez says.

In other cases, groups received conflicting information about their grant funding from federal agencies, making it hard for them to budget for the future.

Adding to the challenge, the uncertainty created by the Trump administration could dissuade consultants and subcontractors from working on projects that are backed by the federal government, says Michelle Roos, executive director of the Environmental Protection Network, a group of former staffers and political appointees at the Environmental Protection Agency.

“They’re going to have a hard time finding people that want to do business with them if they think that, ‘Well, at any point, this project may lose its funding,'” Roos says.

Republican states could be hit hard

Fallout from the Trump administration’s funding freeze is likely to hit especially hard in Republican-led states, which have been big beneficiaries of climate investments the government made through the Inflation Reduction Act.

“Our state is really going to take a big hit if these funds are pulled away,” says Autumn Crowe, deputy director of the West Virginia Rivers Coalition, a conservation group.

Parts of West Virginia “have been left behind” for decades, Crowe says, but money had started flowing in from the Biden-era laws that Trump’s now targeting.

“Their infrastructure is failing,” Crowe says. “And without the federal government coming in to help support them, they’re not going to be able to come up with that money on their own.”

Similar concerns are rippling through the region, says Dana Kuhnline, senior program director at ReImagine Appalachia, an advocacy group.

“I think what sometimes gets lost in the story about Appalachia is that there is actually a tremendous amount of local energy and innovation, because people love the place, and they stay here because they love it,” Kuhnline says. “And so you have a lot of folks with the Inflation Reduction Act and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding who really had that first chance in a generation to start to kind of really do some big, big things.”

Now, Kuhnline says, people will probably be wary of taking federal aid that looked like a lifeline just weeks ago.

“They tried to dream big and do a big economic improvement for their local community,” she says, “and ended up in this really impossible situation.”