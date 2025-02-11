From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

A coalition of Democratic state attorneys general, including New Jersey and Delaware, are suing to stop the Trump administration from limiting how universities, medical institutions and research teams can use certain federal funding for health and science studies.

These specific grant funds from the National Institutes of Health refer to reimbursements for “indirect costs” like facility needs, utilities and other administrative expenses, as opposed to direct costs, which can include equipment, salaries, travel and project supplies.

Just several hours after the lawsuit was filed Monday in the U.S. District Court for Massachusetts, a federal judge in Boston ordered that the funding changes be paused. A court date has been set for later this month.

Academic leaders say without the money for indirect costs — which amount to millions of dollars per university or institution — some projects could become delayed or shut down altogether.

Coalition members like New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin called the Trump administration’s cuts unlawful.

“The Trump administration’s attack on public health research funding is a direct attack on our state, which has long led the nation in medical and health innovations that have saved countless lives across our country,” he said. “We will fight this reckless and illegal action in court until this critical funding is restored.”