This story was supported by a statehouse coverage grant from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

A federal judge granted an order enforcing a temporary restraining order Monday that blocks President Donald Trump’s administration from freezing federal funding to states.

This comes as the judge found that the Trump administration hasn’t fully followed his order to unfreeze federal spending and told the White House to release all the money.

U.S. District Court Judge John McConnell ruled that ongoing struggles to get federal money for things like early childhood education, pollution reduction and HIV prevention research violated his Jan. 31 order. He ordered the Trump administration to “immediately take every step necessary” to follow his temporary restraining order halting Trump’s plans for a sweeping freeze of federal funding.

The judge said his temporary restraining order also blocks the administration from cutting billions of dollars in grant funding from the National Institutes of Health.

“The Defendants now plea that they are just trying to root out fraud. […] But the freezes in effect now were a result of the broad categorical order, not a specific finding of possible fraud,” the judge’s order states. “The broad categorical and sweeping freeze of federal funds is, as the court found, likely unconstitutional and has caused and continues to cause irreparable harm to a vast portion of this country. These pauses in funding violate the plain text of the [temporary restraining order].”

Delaware and dozens of other states asked a court last month to stop President Donald Trump’s administration from freezing federal spending going to states and nonprofits. The order prompted a lawsuit by nonprofit groups. There are stays in both cases for the time being.