This story was supported by a statehouse coverage grant from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Federal funding for states and nonprofits appear to be safe for now, but members of Delaware’s congressional delegation say some safety net programs are still being financially impacted. Lawmakers also say they are outraged by layoffs, shuttered programs and the freezing of foreign aid at the U.S. Agency for International Development. USAID is responsible for providing humanitarian assistance globally.

The state’s federal delegation joined Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings and Gov. Matt Meyer on Monday for a virtual press call on federal funding affecting the state.

‘Not standing down’

Delaware and dozens of other states asked a court last week to stop President Donald Trump’s administration from freezing federal spending going to states and nonprofits. It also prompted a lawsuit by nonprofit groups. There are stays in both cases for the time being.

The memo from the Office of Management and Budget more than a week ago temporarily paused most federal assistance to states while the Trump administration planned to conduct an across-the-board ideological review to uproot progressive initiatives.

Jennings said the coalition of 23 attorneys general will seek a preliminary and then permanent injunction from the Trump administration to prevent it from further trying to pause money appropriated by Congress from going out.

“We’re going to fight really hard. This is David and Goliath, but we are showing that we can win,” she said. “We’re not standing down and guess what? David won.”

Delaware and other states had already begun to feel the effects of the directive, even though the White House said certain programs and direct payments to individuals would not be affected and would not take effect until 5 p.m. on Jan. 28.

For example, state officials were unable to access the Medicaid payment portal for hours that Tuesday and a message from the agency that manages Head Start, a federally funded program that prepares children from birth to age 5 for school, said the payment portal was not working.

In a letter this week, Sen. Lisa Blunt Rochester, along with several other Democratic senators, including New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker and Sen. Andy Kim, said that Head Start programs were still suffering from lingering financial issues from being unable to access the payment portal for several hours and continuing uncertainty in being able to provide services to children and families across the United States.

“Head Start programs cannot pay their teachers and staff and continue normal operations without the assurances of payment processing and notices of grant renewals and awards,” the statement read. “This will impact children, families, and communities across the country, particularly the rural communities where these programs represent a large share of the child care options.”

On Monday, Meyer said the unprecedented federal spending decisions — and uncertainty that came with them — were having an impact on the state.

“It’s hard to predict anything about the world tomorrow or next week or next month, let alone what are revenues, what the economy is going to look like in the next year,” he said.