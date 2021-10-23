Del. State University joins federal effort to ‘feed the future’ and fight global hunger

As part of a Memorandum of Understanding signed this week, USAID will help DSU develop new learning opportunities focused on “sustainable practices and the benefits of environmental and natural resource security.” The MOU also calls for DSU students and researchers to help develop solutions including “improvement of crops and livestock, food safety, reduction of post-harvest losses, research on fruits and vegetables, improved agronomic practices, extension, capacity-building, and access to clean water.”

Allen said the agreement, which school officials say is the first of its kind for an HBCU, shines light on work DSU has already been focused on.

“This is a moment to get the light, to lift up in a significant way that work,” he said. “If you want to invest in an institution committed to bringing folks from all different backgrounds together, getting them across the finish line so they can be better citizens and exceptional professionals in the discipline, there is not a better investment than in HBCUs.”

The school’s Global Institute for Equity, Inclusion, and Civil Rights will coordinate much of the work at DSU under the direction of interim director Michael Casson, who also heads up the College of Business.

“These are critical collaborations,” Casson said. “We know that both food and water insecurities around the world are spiking upward again, and that here in America we are not immune to the challenges impacting Africa, Asia, and Latin America.”