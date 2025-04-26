Bryn Mawr College illuminates the forgotten names of its historic Black staff

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

When Washington, D.C.-based artist Nekisha Durrett visited Bryn Mawr College in 2023 to conceive a new monument to the school’s Black history, she thought about Enid Cook.

Cook was Bryn Mawr’s first Black student, entering the school in 1927 to study biology. But her admission was highly contested. The school’s president at the time, Marion Park, strongly urged Cook to reconsider applying to “a region of much prejudice and in a college where the prejudice is shared by many students.”

The school’s former president, M. Cary Thomas, who was then an influential board member who believed white students had superior intellect, also opposed Cook’s admission. During Thomas’ formative tenure as president from 1894 to 1922, she admitted no Jewish or Black students.

Cook overcame that racist opposition and enrolled, but was not allowed to live on campus. She found lodging about a mile away, a distance she walked every day to get to class. By the time Cook graduated in 1931, the only other Black faces she would have seen on campus were the people hired to maintain it.

“I, too, have been in a predominantly white academic environment,” said Durrett, who went to Cooper Union in New York City in the 1990s. “I can remember being only one of three Black people who were admitted my year.”

“I would always look for faces that felt safe, faces that look like me,” she said. “They were security. They were custodial staff. But these are people whose names I knew. I knew things about their lives. They knew things about my life.”

This weekend, Bryn Mawr unveils Durrett’s “Don’t Forget to Remember (Me),” a winding pathway through the landscaped quad inside the Cloisters of Bryn Mawr’s Old Library. The brick pathway echoes the walk that Cook was forced to take daily, marked with the names of Black staff she might have known.

Each rectangular brick was crafted with a rounded corner. When laid out, they form what looks like braids, a nod to the Black hairstyle worn by Durrett’s campus guide in 2023, Fatmata Sesay.

“Those braids kept sticking out to me as a symbol, thinking about braids as a protective hairstyle,” Durrett said. “Those strands of hair are so much stronger together than they are apart.”