A group of researchers and advocates are calling on the School District of Philadelphia to do more to address lead in water in its schools, after releasing an analysis of the district’s own testing data that suggests widespread contamination. The district calls the analysis a “mischaracterization.”

The analysis by PennEnvironment and PennPIRG crunched publicly available data collected by the school district over the last few years, and found nearly all schools tested had at least one outlet — like a water fountain or sink — that tested positive for lead. PennPIRG’s study uses a threshold of just one part per billion (ppb) to indicate the presence of lead, while the district uses an acceptable limit of 10 ppb — already below the state’s action level. The organizations counted 307 of the 1,932 samples taken above the district’s standard. The district says outlets that exceed its standard are immediately shut down.

“It looks like a pretty widespread problem,” said Emma Horst-Martz, an advocate with the PennPIRG Education Fund who worked on the project.

Lead is especially dangerous for children and has been linked to nervous system damage and learning disabilities. Science backed by the EPA shows there is no safe level of exposure.

“Anything above one part per billion is dangerous to a child’s health,” said Horst-Martz.

More than 60% of all outlets across 65 Philly public schools tested positive for lead, according to the analysis. The outlet with the highest lead level — 8,768 ppb — was found at Duckrey Public School in North Philly. Longstreth Elementary School, Bethune Elementary School and John Moffet Elementary School stood out for their high number of outlets tainted with lead.

But it’s unclear how many of the outlets included in the advocates’ study students currently drink from or even have access to. Horst-Martz of PennPIRG admitted the district has removed most water fountains from use during the pandemic to prevent transmission of the virus.