Educators, students and community leaders gathered at Boys’ Latin High School earlier this month for part two of a two-day summit focused on sustaining Black history education in Philadelphia classrooms beyond Black History Month.

Hosted by Blackprint 20 and the Center for Black Educator Development, the Blackprint 20 Summit marked two milestones: the 20th anniversary of the School District of Philadelphia’s mandate that public high school students study African American history, and the 100th anniversary of Black History Month. The event honored that legacy while equipping educators to teach Black history year-round in a community-rooted way, organizers said.

Black History Month began in 1926 as “Negro History Week”, launched by historian Carter G. Woodson, who wanted to see a greater impact from the rigorous study of Black history. In 2005, the district’s School Reform Commission voted unanimously to make African American history a high school graduation requirement after the community pushed to make the curriculum mandatory.

The summit paired celebration with practice. Day 1 featured the “Still We Teach. Still We Rise” awards banquet, honoring educators who make a difference in their communities and uphold an ideal of freedom through education. Day 2, at Boy’s Latin in West Philadelphia, focused on workshops and sessions led by Black educators on subjects including genealogy and pedagogy.

Samuel Reed, host of a workshop session titled “Raised by Philly: Youth Storymapping Black History Through Art, Poetry, and Place,” spoke about how Black history is not confinable to a single month. He said it was important to bring his students there to “let their stories and experiences be heard.”

Sharif El-Mekki, CEO of the Center for Black Educator Development, said the summit is part of a “learning arc” that will continue for students and educators well into the future. “To see the next generation, which is our responsibility, to train our replacements, support our replacements of those people who will be leading classrooms, schools and districts in the future,” El-Mekki said.