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Philadelphia Parking Authority officials Tuesday unveiled the $5 million renovated bus terminal on Filbert Street. The once-blighted facility will be ready to welcome riders beginning May 1.

The makeover of the old Greyhound facility comes after much strife and rider complaints about the current inadequate and inconvenient boarding locations. In the last few years, travelers have been boarding and departing buses on Spring Garden Street, where there were no bathrooms or shelter, leaving customers standing outside in the cold and rain.

What can riders expect?

The refurbished 24-7 facility is now fully ADA-compliant, with seating for 189 passengers and 11 bus bays, allowing multiple companies to come and go easily. It also offers enhanced security and dedicated pick-up and drop-off areas for taxis and ride-sharing services.

Community concerns and compromise

The Filbert Street building, which had served as a bus hub for years, was sold by Greyhound in 2023, when the company changed hands, but it was already in deplorable condition, according to John Chin of the Chinatown Development Corporation.

“It attracted the wrong crowd,” Chin said. “It was a nuisance for the passengers arriving and departing from the station. They have to get through this gauntlet of people loitering outside.”