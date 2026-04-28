Philadelphia Parking Authority unveils renovated Filbert Street bus station
The $5 million renovated facility boasts shiny floors, bathrooms and a seating area for 189 passengers.
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Philadelphia Parking Authority officials Tuesday unveiled the $5 million renovated bus terminal on Filbert Street. The once-blighted facility will be ready to welcome riders beginning May 1.
The makeover of the old Greyhound facility comes after much strife and rider complaints about the current inadequate and inconvenient boarding locations. In the last few years, travelers have been boarding and departing buses on Spring Garden Street, where there were no bathrooms or shelter, leaving customers standing outside in the cold and rain.
What can riders expect?
The refurbished 24-7 facility is now fully ADA-compliant, with seating for 189 passengers and 11 bus bays, allowing multiple companies to come and go easily. It also offers enhanced security and dedicated pick-up and drop-off areas for taxis and ride-sharing services.
Community concerns and compromise
The Filbert Street building, which had served as a bus hub for years, was sold by Greyhound in 2023, when the company changed hands, but it was already in deplorable condition, according to John Chin of the Chinatown Development Corporation.
“It attracted the wrong crowd,” Chin said. “It was a nuisance for the passengers arriving and departing from the station. They have to get through this gauntlet of people loitering outside.”
The buses also traveled on Arch and Race streets, causing congestion in the neighborhood and souring the Chinatown community on the idea of bringing back the depot. A compromise was reached with the buses being redirected to Market Street to avoid the issue.
Giving riders dignity
City officials gathered at a ribbon-cutting for the facility Tuesday with its gleaming floors and clean bathrooms, something the previous incarnation of the facility didn’t have. Officials stressed that giving bus riders “dignity” was the key to the 10-year lease and renovation of the location.
Mayor Cherelle Parker said that buses are the most affordable travel option. She said rider experience needed to be on par with the train station and airport, especially this summer when the city is expected to be in the spotlight with the FIFA World Cup, Major League Baseball All-Star Game and America 250 events.
Rich Laser, outgoing head of the Philadelphia Parking Authority, said that the project was completed on time and on budget.
“This new transportation center gives inner-city bus riders what they deserve: a safe, clean and welcoming place,” he said. “For too long, riders didn’t have that. Now they do. Organized, well-run, and built with customers in mind.”
Mike Carroll, deputy managing director of the city’s Office of Transportation and Infrastructure Systems, said the goal is to give riders what they deserve.
“People who are visiting Philadelphia who are traveling to meet their loved ones, who are going on holiday going back from school deserve dignity,” he said.
A total of 20 bus carriers have signed up to use the facility, which has been leased for the next 10 years with a five-year option to extend.
City officials are still seeking a permanent replacement for the terminal, hoping to locate it closer to William H. Gray III 30th Street Station for convenient rail access.
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