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Philadelphia officials will once again refer to its summertime jobs program as “#ItsASummerThing.”

The initiative, which began last year, aims to keep violence down while youth are out of school for 10 weeks.

City officials announced dozens of programs and a plan for thousands of summer job opportunities during an hourlong event at City Hall on Monday. Mayor Cherelle Parker said the goal is to give youth working experience, while they make money.

“I think we are taking away any excuse that anyone can have about making sure young people in this city, during this time, are a bit connected to something constructive,” Parker said.

School Superintendent Tony Watlington said the district will also participate in summer programs to enrich students.

“130 of our buildings will be open, we are going to serve more than 21,000 of our student population this summer,” Watlington said. “Registration is open for grades K–12.”

Deputy Mayor Vanessa Garrett Harley explained that the city’s effort is designed to protect children by giving them options during time off from school.

“Something safe, something positive, and something that will occupy their space and time, but also enriching,” Garrett Harley said. “We don’t want them to forget what they learned across the school year, but more importantly, we just want to keep them safe.”

There are 9,000 confirmed jobs, about 1,000 more than last year. The city is working with the business community to get that number to 10,000.