New summer camp in West Philadelphia centers on teaching kids science, math, and technology

It's going to be a digital recreation center focused summer, bringing resources directly to kids in the neighborhood.

    • July 3, 2024

There’s a new summer camp in West Philadelphia introducing kids to a world of opportunities.

This isn’t your traditional summer camp with swimming, crafts, and sports. It’s a digital recreation center focused on bringing resources directly to kids in the neighborhood.

Action News cameras visited The Why Project on Wednesday off 52nd Street.

The nonprofit is hands-on and centers around science, math, and technology.

The mission is to expose sixth through twelfth graders to new ideas and opportunities.

Teens like Khalid Porter-Serious are currently learning about the media industry and music production. A grant is also paying him to learn and teach younger kids.

“I’m glad I did this not for the money but for college applications, future references, future jobs; it’s just a fun thing to do and the people I’m working with, I hope these bonds last outside of here,” he said.

The Why Project is the brainchild of 25-year-old Justin Hill, a recent graduate of Columbia University. He is set to start law school at Temple University in the fall.

The Philadelphia resident says this digital camp is about closing the gap between education and the professional world all while emphasizing culture and helping young people believe they belong.

