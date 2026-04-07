Philadelphia tourism groups look at this summer and the next half decade
Tourism officials say they are hoping to get people to Philly, show them a good time and have them keep coming back for more.
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Tourism officials in Philadelphia gathered Tuesday at the National Constitution Center to discuss bringing tourists to town and keeping them coming back.
Mayor Cherelle Parker led what almost seemed like a pep rally, expanding her “one Philly, a United City” mantra into “one nation, a united nation.” She urged tourism experts to “show the world who we are.”
“When our visitors experience and feel Philadelphia, we want them to go back home saying it felt like home,” the mayor said.
Giving tourists a warm feeling to keep coming back to Philadelphia is key to the city’s marketing strategy. Angela Val, president and CEO of Visit Philadelphia, says leisure visitation in Philadelphia has surged 70% since 1997, climbing from 22 million to more than 38 million visitors annually.
Val claimed the rise in visitors is a result of sustained investment in marketing, storytelling and a clear understanding that people choosing to visit Philadelphia creates a real impact across the city’s economy.
Neil Frauenglass, chief marketing officer of Visit Philadelphia, said the agency is scouring the globe to give people a feel for the city.
“Our job at Visit Philadelphia is very simple. We need to make sure that the world knows everything that’s happening and then we need to get them here to experience it,” he said. “In order to do that, the city is in New York City and seven other markets with high-impact advertising placements including digital and social, all to reach travelers in moments that matter when they’re moving around, when they’re browsing, and when they’re planning their next trip.”
The city is not just planning for this summer. With an 80% tourist retention rate, Visit Philadelphia officials are hoping people come back again and again, Frauenglass said.
The city is also hosting the United States Conference of Mayors during the week leading up to July 4 and will entertain mayors on a tourism walk on July 2 through Center City, from City Hall to the President’s House at Independence Mall.
Parker also spoke about extending liquor sales at bars and restaurants in order to drive tourism, saying the extra hours will bring tourists into the establishments.
She stressed that the extended time isn’t automatic and that the necessary paperwork has to be completed before April 14. She urged people to get out the word, especially those who “aren’t going to see it in the news or social media.” She urged people running bars to take the extra training required for the special exemption.
The Access Philly app is being promoted as a one-stop shopping app for all the events, from the World Cup to the MLB All-Star Game to July 4 Wawa Welcome America activities.
The mayor added that airlines are taking notice.
“New international services to and from Budapest, Prague and the Dominican Republic. Don’t tell me Philly isn’t rising. We’re on our way. And domestically, we’re welcoming new and expanded services from Allegiant, Alaska and Delta Air Lines,” she said.
Parker joked that she wanted to sign an executive order barring any take-offs from Philadelphia International Airport to keep people in the city through the July 4 festivities, but that she didn’t think Gov. Josh Shapiro would be on board with it.
“Let’s stay connected, and let’s remember that every interaction will matter because in 2026, it’s true. The world is coming to Philadelphia, and together we will get an opportunity to show them exactly who we are,” Parker added.
Gregg Caren, president and CEO of the Philadelphia Convention and Visitors Bureau, said Philadelphia is “approaching a key inflection point.”
“Between the FIFA World Cup and MLB All-Star week, Philadelphia is about to step into one of the most-visible tourism moments in our city’s history. And the importance of that moment continues to build,” he said.
With the city in the race to host the 2028 Democratic National Convention, Caren said summer activities could help the city continue to build its tourism economy.
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