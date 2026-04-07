Neil Frauenglass, chief marketing officer of Visit Philadelphia, said the agency is scouring the globe to give people a feel for the city.

“Our job at Visit Philadelphia is very simple. We need to make sure that the world knows everything that’s happening and then we need to get them here to experience it,” he said. “In order to do that, the city is in New York City and seven other markets with high-impact advertising placements including digital and social, all to reach travelers in moments that matter when they’re moving around, when they’re browsing, and when they’re planning their next trip.”

The city is not just planning for this summer. With an 80% tourist retention rate, Visit Philadelphia officials are hoping people come back again and again, Frauenglass said.

The city is also hosting the United States Conference of Mayors during the week leading up to July 4 and will entertain mayors on a tourism walk on July 2 through Center City, from City Hall to the President’s House at Independence Mall.

Parker also spoke about extending liquor sales at bars and restaurants in order to drive tourism, saying the extra hours will bring tourists into the establishments.

She stressed that the extended time isn’t automatic and that the necessary paperwork has to be completed before April 14. She urged people to get out the word, especially those who “aren’t going to see it in the news or social media.” She urged people running bars to take the extra training required for the special exemption.

The Access Philly app is being promoted as a one-stop shopping app for all the events, from the World Cup to the MLB All-Star Game to July 4 Wawa Welcome America activities.

The mayor added that airlines are taking notice.

“New international services to and from Budapest, Prague and the Dominican Republic. Don’t tell me Philly isn’t rising. We’re on our way. And domestically, we’re welcoming new and expanded services from Allegiant, Alaska and Delta Air Lines,” she said.