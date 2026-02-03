From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The Pennsylvania Tourism Office wants youse and yinz to consider getting out of the house this winter and checking out some of the state’s attractions.

It is doing so over the phone with regional accents, so you will understand.

“Yo dere. Thanks for cawlling the Visit PA Snow Day hawtline,” a pre-recorded Pittsburgh voice greets callers. “Whether you want outdowr stuff or cewzy indowr hangs, we’ll shew you where to gew all over the state.”

Visit PA has launched a snow day telephone hotline for its winter tourism campaign, 1-877-SNWFUN1 (769-3861). Callers navigate a prerecorded phone menu voiced by actors speaking in classic Pittsburgh and Philadelphia accents.

“Discahver deh genius behind icohnic Pawp Ahrt at the Andy Warhol Mewseum in Pixsburgh,” the recorded voice advises. “Visit the Children’s Mewseum of Pixsburgh, where kids ken take awf inta space den return to Ert to splesh in a river through hands-on exhibits.”

“You’ll hear a lot of ‘youse’ and ‘yinz’ in the mix, depending on what path you choose,” said Katie Burger, executive director of Visit PA. “I really wanted it to feel like you’re meeting up with someone at Wawa or Sheetz and having a conversation with them about what they did this weekend.”

To bask in Pennsylvania’s phonological quirks, you must use the telephone. While winter tourism tips are available digitally on Visit PA’s website, the accented hotline is strictly old-school.

“I see such a trend online now of people wanting to disconnect from screens and get back to that ‘analog vibe,’ is the term I keep hearing people use,” Burger said.

The cold weather hotline will run until Feb. 23. During that time, there will be windows of time when the hotline will be live, with a real person fielding calls in distinctive regional accents.

“Think of it like a telethon,” said Betsy Kenney, a Philadelphia comedian known for her viral ASMR videos speaking in an exaggerated Philly accent.

“I’ll be taking calls for two hours straight and I’m going to give people personal recommendations on things to do in the cold weather in Pennsylvania,” she said.