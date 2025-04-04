Best off-beat spots in the Philly region

To celebrate Studio 2’s second anniversary, we asked listeners to pitch us episode ideas. As we sorted through dozens of submissions, we noticed some with a common thread: a desire to explore all there is to do, eat, watch and learn throughout the region.

On this episode of Studio 2, we became tourists in our own backyard and found the best offbeat spots to visit in the Philadelphia area. Our categories are food and drink, the great outdoors, worth the price of admission, and free things to do.

Philadelphia Inquirer columnist Stephanie Farr and freelance writer Jen Miller joined us with their suggestions, and listeners chimed in with some great recommendations. We’ve rounded them up here, and included Avi and Cherri’s top picks!

Food and Drink

Cherri’s Pick: Columbus Inn – Wilmington, DE

Everything is delicious but make sure to snag a reservation in case the restaurant is at capacity! A favorite dish? Lobster and shrimp fried rice that Cherri’s mother-in-law asked her to ship all the way to South Carolina. Columbus Inn, 2216 Pennsylvania Ave, Wilmington, DE 19806

Avi’s Pick: The Good King Tavern in Bella Vista, Philly

A French-style tavern with a chill olden vibe and great outdoor seating when the weather’s nice. Avi finds himself going back again and again for the excellent meal and atmosphere. The Good King Tavern, 614 S 7th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147

Stephanie’s Pick: The Victor Café in South Philly

A bell rings every 20 minutes, prompting the restaurant’s opera-trained servers to break into song. The first time Stephanie went, she “cried into her pasta.” A unique and beautiful experience. The Victor Café, 1303 Dickinson St, Philadelphia, PA 19147.

Jen’s Pick: Club Diner – Bellmawr, NJ

The Captain of NJ chooses, of course, a classic Jersey diner. Amazing quality ingredients, fresh tomatoes in the summer and a menu with anything you could possibly want. Club Diner, 20 N Black Horse Pike, Bellmawr, NJ 08031

Listener Picks

The Great Outdoors

Stephanie’s Pick: Grounds For Sculpture in Hamilton Township, NJ

There are more than 300 sculptures by a variety of artists and a lot of them bring paintings to life. For example, you can walk through a life-sized Renoir’s Luncheon of the Boating Party. Shout-out to the guy who took Stephanie there on a date! Grounds For Sculpture, 80 Sculptors Way, Hamilton Township, NJ 08619

Avi’s Pick: Susquehanna State Park in Harford County, MD

You can camp super close to the river and the park boasts about 15 miles of trails. Avi argues this is in our region since it’s not too far a drive from Philly. Perhaps a nice weekend getaway? Susquehanna State Park, 4118 Wilkinson Rd, Havre De Grace, MD 21078

Jen’s Pick: Batona Trail in New Jersey’s Pine Barrens

This path is 53 miles long, so you’ll need to break it up into different trips. The best part? The trail is mostly flat terrain and not too gravelly, so it’s accessible for a range of age groups and those who are occasional, recreational hikers. Batona Trail, New Jersey Pine Barrens, Burlington County, New Jersey

Cherri’s Pick: Brandywine Creek State Park in Wilmington, DE

Walk and run along the water, even make a pit stop at the Brandywine Zoo. Cherri suggests checking out the mini-gym workout stations, because even on the hottest days, the park’s ample tree cover will help you stay cool. Brandywine Creek State Park, 41 Adams Dam Rd, Wilmington, DE 19807

Listener Picks

Worth the Cost of Admission

Jen’s Pick: Silverball Retro Arcade in Asbury Park, NJ

It’s a pinball and classic video game museum where you pay to play. You can hit up as many games as you want in a day, including baseball pinball machines from the 50s. Art, nostalgia and the beach all wrapped into one! Silverball Retro Arcade, 1000 Ocean Ave N, Asbury Park, NJ 07712

Stephanie’s Pick: Tours of City Hall in Philadelphia

One tour takes you to the top of the building, where you’ll get a fantastic view from directly underneath William Penn’s feet. Volunteer guides are some of the most passionate Philadelphians that Stephanie’s had the pleasure of meeting. Philadelphia City Hall, 1400 John F. Kennedy Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19107

Cherri’s Pick: Arden Theater in Old City, Philadelphia

This small theater has never put on a bad show, according to Cherri. She’s on the lookout for James Ijames’ production of Good Bones, coming to the Arden in the 2025/2026 season. Arden Theater Company, 40 N. 2nd Street Philadelphia, PA 19106

Avi’s Pick: Brandywine Museum of Art in Chadds Ford, PA

An approachable collection inside what Avi calls one of the most beautiful buildings in the Delaware Valley. The museum is built into and around an old mill on the Brandywine Creek, and the added modern elements make it timeless. The Brandywine Museum of Art, 1 Hoffmans Mill Rd, Chadds Ford, PA 19317

Listener Picks

Things to Do for Free

Stephanie’s Pick: The Universal Sphere in Center City

This dome-shaped theater is situated in the upper lobby of the Comcast Technology Center. It features a short film about “the power of ideas” which is executive produced by Steven Spielberg. Yep, it’s wheelchair accessible and service-animal friendly, and offers devices to translate the film into several different languages. The Universal Sphere, Comcast Technology Center, 1800 Arch St, Philadelphia, PA 19103

Jen’s Pick: Duke Farms in Hillsborough, New Jersey

You may want to rent a bike to get around the thousands of acres across this former estate of Doris Duke, where the orchid greenhouse home to nearly 2,000 orchids is spectacular. Jen recommends the eagle cam, plus the biography Silver Swan if you want to learn more about Doris Duke. Duke Farms, 1112 Dukes Pkwy W, Hillsborough Township, NJ 08844

Avi’s Pick: The Navy Yard in Philadelphia

One of the most under-appreciated places in the city, according to Avi, is like a microcosm of Philadelphia. The historic and evolving waterfront neighborhood is a mix of old and new and includes ruins from the once mighty shipyard plus river trails for walking and picnics. The Navy Yard, 4747 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19112

Cherri’s Pick: Cherry Street Pier in Philadelphia

Walk through the shops and galleries of the waterfront’s artists in residence as you wander to the back of the building for the beer garden. Cherri’s favorite recent event at this mixed-use space (which is open all year) was a breakdancing competition. Cherry Street Pier, 121 N Christopher Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19106

Listener Picks

Watch the full episode of Studio 2 on WHYY’s YouTube channel.