Inflation and gas prices aren’t deterring Jersey Shore visitors this summer

Regardless of the cost, Cheryl Lozada said that her family was going to have their annual vacation in Wildwood, New Jersey this year. They’ve made the trek since her daughter, 13-year-old Leah, was a toddler.

“We had a little bit of money put aside,” she said. “You only live once on this earth…you can’t put a price on the beach and your mental state of mind.”

While memories and good mental health are priceless, inflation has increased what Lozada’s family has paid. Their hotel room was almost $1,900 for five days. She said, “normally it’s like at least half of that.” They also paid $120 in gas to get to the Jersey Shore from Hackettstown, New Jersey this year. Lozada adds that they probably “filled up the tank like four times.”

“I drive a very small car…a Subaru Legacy, which is a four-cylinder car,” she said. “I can’t imagine if you had a bigger type [of] vehicle.”

Inflation was on the minds of Jersey Shore leaders going into the tourist season. By June, average gas prices hit $5.00 a gallon for the first time. Despite rising costs making a trip to the Shore more expensive this year, it is not keeping people away. The latest gaming revenue results from the state Division of Gaming Enforcement are a sign of how good business has been so far this season.

Brick and mortar casinos reported $299 million in wins in July, an 8% increase over the same month last year. Overall, wins are up 16% so far this year.

“The fact that the casino revenues are up by a pretty substantial amount, suggests that people are visiting and they are spending money,” said Jane Bokunewicz, director of Stockton University’s Lloyd D. Levenson Institute of Gaming, Hospitality and Tourism. “If visitation was up and spending was down, that would be an indication that perhaps [due to] inflation, people were spending less.”

There was a concern, based on June’s numbers, that high gas prices and inflation were taking their toll and that it was going to hurt business this summer. But Bokunewicz said with July’s numbers being better than last year and 2019, pre-pandemic, it’s a good sign that the university’s “shore cast” of business being good this year is holding.

“With the July numbers being so strong, I think that it’s a really good sign for the rest of the summer and even into early fall,” she added.