From Princeton to Cape May, what do you wonder about South Jersey, its people, and its culture that you want WHYY to investigate? Let us know here.

Representatives of the Jersey Shore’s tourism and hospitality industry expect business will be good this summer. Just not as good as 2021.

They gave their predictions Wednesday during the 14th annual Jersey Shorecast, hosted by Stockton University’s Levenson Institute of Gaming, Hospitality, and Tourism.

Oliver Cooke, associate economic professor at Stockton and editor of the South Jersey Economic Review, says this summer will be “another very robust, very strong” season for the shore. However, he adds a caveat.

“It may not be as robust as last summer because I think there was some very unique characteristics,” he said. “I think that there was so much pent-up savings and pent-up demand.”

The panelists believe that the industry will return to pre-pandemic levels this year.

But inflation is on the minds of the businesses represented on the panel, which they said is challenging.

“Our stuffed animals in our stands have gone up quite a bit because they come on the containers overseas and the shipping has gone up dramatically,” said Sharon Franz, sales and marketing director at Steel Pier in Atlantic City. “It’s just incredible how much shipping is and that gets put on to the product, not just stuffed animals, every product.”