As New Jersey prepares to lift many of its COVID-19 restrictions next week, tourism boosters have a sunny outlook on the upcoming summer season at the shore.

“We are anticipating a great 2021,” said Diane Wieland, director of tourism for Cape May County.

Wieland was among the panelists at the 13th annual Jersey Shorecast, hosted by

Stockton University’s Levenson Institute of Gaming, Hospitality and Tourism on Wednesday morning.

Atlantic City fared better last year than expected, according to Larry Seig, president and CEO of Meet AC.

“We saw a lot of people last year who wanted to get out,” said. “But now that we even had more of the outdoor restrictions lifted and we can do concerts again and activate the boardwalk, we’re going to see even more people come down.”