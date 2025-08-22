This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Margate firefighters rescued more than 50 people from cars, restaurants and bars after tidal flooding Thursday night that was caused by Hurricane Erin, which remains hundreds of miles out to sea.

Several restaurants, including Sofia, were flooded along Amherst Avenue in Margate.

Officials said at least 30 people were rescued from that one location during dinner Thursday night.

Margate firefighters posted photos of them helping people storm and high water vehicles.

Officials said they also rescued 16 people and three dogs from flooded vehicles.

On top of that, they had to deal with a gas leak, an underground transformer fire and an electrical fire.

People, like Ocean City resident Mario Canal, were caught off guard by the rising water during dinner in Margate.

“If we expecting it, we wouldn’t be out to dinner,” Canal said.