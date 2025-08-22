From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

New Jersey is under a state of emergency Thursday to prepare for Hurricane Erin.

The storm is moving away from the Mid-Atlantic coast and is not expected to make landfall. But it is forecast to cause flooding near shorelines and tidal waterways in Delaware and New Jersey.

As of 2 p.m. Thursday, the storm had already brought wind gusts of up to 45 miles per hour and offshore waves of up to 14 feet along the New Jersey and Delaware coasts, according to the National Weather Service. Forecasters are warning of “life-threatening” surf conditions.

Gov. Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency across New Jersey starting at 2 p.m. Thursday. Murphy warned of winds of up to 50 mph in parts of the state, and waves breaking as high as 17 feet along the shore.

“Over the past couple of days, we have seen the effects of Hurricane Erin along the Jersey Shore in the form of dangerous rip tides. Today and tomorrow will be no exception,” Murphy said in a statement. “As the storm moves past New Jersey over the next 24 hours, we are expecting high surf and rip currents, coastal and flash flooding, and a high erosion risk in parts of the state.”