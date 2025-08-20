N.J. Gov. Phil Murphy announces expanded transportation options for South Jersey
The initiatives include adding more electric buses in Camden, establishing a shuttle service between Vineland and Atlantic City and more micro-transit in rural areas.
Gov. Phil Murphy announced Wednesday that the state is adding a fleet of eight electric buses in Camden and an express shuttle service between Vineland and Atlantic City, while funneling a $5 million federal investment to expand micro-transit options for the region’s rural and underserved communities. Murphy revealed the initiatives at a Chamber of Commerce of Southern New Jersey event in Atlantic City.
Transportation options are lacking in South Jersey
Christina Renna, president and CEO of the South Jersey Chamber, said South Jersey’s transportation challenges are not just well-known, they are critical and escalating.
“The reality is that as you travel further south, mass transit options diminish significantly,” she said. “The governor’s announcement addresses these pressing issues directly, and we are incredibly grateful for his responsiveness to our chamber’s concerns.”
Murphy said his administration is committed to strengthening public transportation throughout the state.
“These new transportation options in South Jersey will not only better connect residents to jobs, schools, and health care, but also lay the foundation for a stronger and more interconnected regional economy,” he said.
Making traveling easier
Murphy said the new bus fleet in Camden will reduce greenhouse gas emissions, improve air quality, and provide residents with a reliable mode of transportation.
He said the express shuttle bus service between Vineland and Atlantic City will launch this fall as a one-year pilot program, and will feature two round trips each weekday, between the Vineland Transportation Center and the Atlantic City Bus Terminal.
The service, which will be operated by the South Jersey Transportation Authority with the support of NJ Transit, will connect casino workers and other commuters from Cumberland County to employment opportunities in Atlantic City.
The governor said the one-time $5 million federal funding investment will support the expansion of micro-transit across South Jersey, improving service options on “eds and meds” corridors.
This refers to areas with a high concentration of educational and medical institutions. Murphy did not specify what the transit options will be, but they will presumably include small shuttle buses.
NJ Transit president and CEO Kris Kolluri said the agency is fully committed to modernizing all rail cars and buses, and that includes the continued expansion of electric buses.
“Having sustainable transportation options in the most densely populated state is not just a wish-list item,” he said. “It is critical to the environmental future of New Jersey and essential for powering our economy for generations to come.”
