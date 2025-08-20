From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

Gov. Phil Murphy announced Wednesday that the state is adding a fleet of eight electric buses in Camden and an express shuttle service between Vineland and Atlantic City, while funneling a $5 million federal investment to expand micro-transit options for the region’s rural and underserved communities. Murphy revealed the initiatives at a Chamber of Commerce of Southern New Jersey event in Atlantic City.

Transportation options are lacking in South Jersey

Christina Renna, president and CEO of the South Jersey Chamber, said South Jersey’s transportation challenges are not just well-known, they are critical and escalating.

“The reality is that as you travel further south, mass transit options diminish significantly,” she said. “The governor’s announcement addresses these pressing issues directly, and we are incredibly grateful for his responsiveness to our chamber’s concerns.”

Murphy said his administration is committed to strengthening public transportation throughout the state.

“These new transportation options in South Jersey will not only better connect residents to jobs, schools, and health care, but also lay the foundation for a stronger and more interconnected regional economy,” he said.