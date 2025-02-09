South Jersey commuters want more reliable public transit, Rutgers researchers say

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

More than 300 residents across South Jersey responded to a survey and focus groups conducted by Rutgers University researchers trying to better understand how public transportation could be improved in the region.

Results from the study conducted last year were recently released.

Riders told researchers that they wanted more transit stops for both the bus and the train lines with greater frequency.

“A lot of what we heard from folks was not about creating something new but leveraging what was already existing and potentially expanding those services,” said Kristin Curtis, associate director of research at the Rutgers University Senator Walter Rand Institute for Public Affairs. “It is our hope that the policymakers will see this as the voice of the community.”

About one-third of riders surveyed expressed a need for expanded train and bus service between 6:00 a.m. and 9 a.m., while about one-quarter of respondents called for more late night routes.

Some industrial park workers reported being stranded for at least an hour after getting off a night shift because the buses don’t start running until 7 a.m., one respondent said.

Participants also asked for more connecting routes between PATCO, NJTransit buses and the River Line, especially for commuters who live in New Jersey and work in Philadelphia.

“We heard from folks who sometimes take the bus to the Walter Rand Transportation Center but then they have to wait a little bit because the PATCO is not quite lined up before they head over into the city [of Philadelphia],” Curtis said.