Should you take the ‘B’ or the ‘L’? SEPTA plan to rename subway lines looks similar to NYC signage

Big changes are coming to some familiar SEPTA train lines, with new names and signs that appear similar to those associated with New York City’s subway system.

The Philly-area transit agency will replace its current signage with what officials call “wayfinding signage.”

“The Broad Street Line, we’re transitioning over to calling the ‘B,’” SEPTA’s Andrew Busch said. “The Market Frankford is the ‘L’ … People are familiar with calling it ‘the EL,’ but transitioning to the letter L,’ ‘T’ for trolleys.”

The new signs will feature brightly colored squares with the new letter-based names inside.

Busch says the new names will unify the rail system, at least in terminology.

“We are going through all the stations along the Broad Street Line, the Market Frankford line and the trolley line by rolling out this new signage, new nomenclature referring to the lines,” he said.

The transit agency calls the changes a “bold new customer experience.” SEPTA is moving forward with contractor Nova Industries to design, fabricate and install new signage at 27 stations on the Broad Street Line and throughout Center City to begin the transformation process.

“We’re unifying our subway, elevated and trolley lines into a single, easy-to-use network that makes SEPTA accessible and welcoming to all,” said SEPTA CEO and General Manager Leslie Richards.