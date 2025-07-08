This story is part of the WHYY News Climate Desk, bringing you news and solutions for our changing region.

Clayton Joyce has one word to describe his experience living near the Croda chemical plant in New Castle, Delaware: “depressing.”

Joyce has resided near Croda Inc.’s Atlas Point plant, which sits at the base of the Delaware Memorial Bridge, for almost three decades.

He only drinks bottled water from the supermarket because the water from his taps has an earthy taste. Sometimes, Joyce wakes in the middle of the night to unusual smells in the air or a metallic taste in his mouth.

“You just know it’s wrong — like a burnt tire,” he said. “You just know it’s off when you smell it, because it hits you like a ton of bricks.”

Over the years, Croda’s facility has released cancer-causing ethylene oxide, a flammable gas, into the air. Most notably, the chemical manufacturer was fined following a 2018 incident that resulted in the release of nearly 2,700 pounds of the carcinogen. The incident closed the Delaware Memorial Bridge for seven hours, forcing residents to shelter in their homes.

Joyce said he’s concerned about the long-term health consequences for his family, and they have considered relocating when financially viable.

But he hopes new state legislation will make a difference in his community and other areas in Delaware hardest hit by pollution.

Higher fines for polluters

State lawmakers passed a bill last week that aims to hold polluters accountable by increasing violation fines and by directing the funds back to communities directly affected by the environmental offenses. The bill now awaits a signature from Gov. Matt Meyer.

“I hope it will open up more revenue for us to take evasive actions — clean up the carbon footprint, or the ‘death footprint,’” Joyce said. “At least use the money to buy filters. At these schools, you need to get some water fountain filters, air filters for the ventilation systems.”

The new legislation, sponsored by state Rep. Larry Lambert, increases daily fines associated with various environmental violations — one of which had not been raised since 1973 — by as much as $30,000 in some cases.

Environmentalists are hopeful the higher fines will hold chronic violators accountable. The Delaware City Refinery in New Castle County, for example, has received more than 50 violations in the past 10 years. In 2019, the facility had a backlog of violations that hadn’t been paid in years — ultimately settling with the state for $950,000.

Environmental groups have accused the state of allowing polluters to avoid fines.

“Fines were used as the carrot to get polluters back into compliance with their permits,” said Dustyn Thompson of the Sierra Club in Delaware.

He argues, historically, it was not worth it for the state’s Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control to issue fines because the time and costs associated with the appeals process were often higher than the fines.

“Because the fines were so low, DNREC often would rather get them to come back into compliance, albeit usually for a short time, than to go after them for something that at the end of the day is probably going to cost DNREC more money [during an appeal] than they would have gotten under the old fine structure,” Thompson said.

He said raising the fines will help motivate the state to take stronger enforcement actions.