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Cosmetics, menstrual products, dental floss and children’s items like bedding and playmats — these common household items could contain toxic PFAS chemicals.

The so-called “forever chemicals” have been linked to serious health problems, including some cancers, thyroid problems and reduced immune response.

Now, lawmakers in Pennsylvania are taking steps that aim to protect consumers from these products. Legislators advanced legislation this week that would prohibit the manufacture or sale of certain products that intentionally contain PFAS beginning in 2028.

The legislation was unanimously released from a state House committee, and now awaits a vote on the House floor. Bill sponsor state Rep. Greg Scott, D-Montgomery County, said he hopes the measure will spark awareness.

“A lot of people just did not know that it’s in these products. A lot of people don’t know how it escapes these products,” he said. “So learning about it and learning what PFAS is, how it can cause cancer and other bad illnesses, is a good first step.”

Toxic PFAS chemicals have tainted water, air and soil in the U.S. for decades. The so-called “forever” chemicals don’t break down naturally in the environment, and can remain in the human bloodstream for years.

The group of chemicals are widely used in consumer products such as nonstick cookware and waterproof clothing, as well as in firefighting foam. There has been increasing concern about levels of the “forever chemicals” in drinking water, prompting state and federal regulations that require water providers to eliminate them in tap water.

However, people are commonly exposed to PFAS by using a number of household products, including pots and pans, microwave popcorn bags, waterproof clothing and boots, stain-resistant carpet, cosmetics and food packaging.

More than 98% of people are estimated to have varying levels of “forever chemicals” in their bloodstreams, according to studies by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The chemicals are used by manufacturers because they can make products water and oil resistant. PFAS also don’t break down chemically, or by heat.

Scott’s legislation focuses on four categories of household products: cosmetics, menstrual products, dental floss and children’s items. Under the law, manufacturers would have to certify that products sold in the state do not contain PFAS.