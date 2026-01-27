New Jersey bans some products with toxic PFAS chemicals. Here’s what to know
People can be exposed to the so-called “forever” chemicals from household products like carpets and cosmetics.
This story is part of the WHYY News Climate Desk, bringing you news and solutions for our changing region.
From the Poconos to the Jersey Shore to the mouth of the Delaware Bay, what do you want to know about climate change? What would you like us to cover? Get in touch.
Toxic PFAS chemicals have tainted water, air and soil in the U.S. for decades. The so-called “forever” chemicals don’t break down naturally in the environment and can remain in the human bloodstream for years.
New Jersey lawmakers have taken action to reduce one source of exposure: household items. As New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy wrapped up his final term in office, he signed legislation that bans certain everyday products that intentionally contain PFAS.
The group of chemicals is widely used in consumer products such as nonstick cookware and waterproof clothing, as well as in firefighting foam. They have been linked to serious health problems, including some cancers, thyroid problems and changes in immune response.
There has been increasing concern about levels of the “forever chemicals” in drinking water, prompting state and federal regulations that require water providers to eliminate them in tap water.
However, much of the exposure to PFAS occurs through a number of household products, from plastic spatulas to cosmetics. More than 98% of people are estimated to have varying levels of “forever chemicals” in their bloodstreams.
“For decades, we’ve been integrating PFAS into our daily lives without fully understanding the consequences,” said Luke Adams, a clean water associate for the nonprofit Environment New Jersey. “This law reflects a meaningful shift in our state’s perspective towards the future of PFAS removal from our environments.”
What does the new legislation do?
The Protecting Against Forever Chemicals Act prohibits the sale of carpets, fabric treatment, cosmetics and food packaging that use intentionally added PFAS. It excludes products that get tainted by PFAS in the manufacturing process. The ban will take effect in January of 2028.
The law also requires cookware manufacturers to include warning labels when PFAS was used to manufacture their products. Penalties for violating the act could range from $1,000 to $25,000.
The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection will also use $5 million to research, monitor and eliminate PFAS across the state.
Adams said while he applauds the new measure, he wishes the law went further.
“There are other products that are not covered by this bill that should have PFAS removed from them completely as part of a broader effort to remove PFAS from our environment,” said Adams. “Other states have passed larger-scale bills, but this is a phenomenal start in removing PFAS that, once enforced, will be incredibly beneficial to the health of every Jerseyan.”
Are PFAS-free alternatives available for household products?
There are more than 500 PFAS-free alternatives, according to a 2024 National Library of Medicine paper, and 164 major brands have already committed to removing these toxins from their products.
Do other states ban PFAS products?
New Jersey is the first state in the region to ban products containing “forever chemicals.”
However, more than a dozen states have passed similar legislation.
What products contain PFAS?
A number of household products contain PFAS, including pots and pans, microwave popcorn bags, waterproof clothing and boots, stain-resistant carpet, cosmetics and food packaging.
“These chemicals have become sort of ubiquitous in our home and work environment,” said Dr. Richard Hamilton, chair and professor of emergency medicine at Drexel University College of Medicine. “The problem with PFAS is that the chemicals are present in things that we have purchased many years ago, and they remain there.”
The chemicals can leach into household environments through air or dust, said Robert Laumbach, associate professor in the Department of Environmental and Occupational Health and Justice at the Rutgers School of Public Health.
“Some of those [PFAS] are actually volatile and evaporate into the air, and then others can be particles of dust or the wear products of carpet fibers and so on that can get into the air and then we breathe them,” he said.
The chemicals are used in the manufacturing process because they can make products water and oil resistant, and they don’t break down chemically or by heat, Laumbach said. He said some products don’t intentionally contain PFAS, but are contaminated during the manufacturing process.
What is my risk?
Though a number of health effects have been linked with PFAS exposure, it’s unclear what the health risks are for varying levels of the chemicals in the human bloodstream. Laumbach said consumers can avoid products that list fluorine or fluoridated compounds as ingredients.
How else can I eliminate my risk?
People can sort through their kitchen cabinets and get rid of pots and pans that have nonstick surfaces that they’ve been holding onto for decades, said Drexel’s Dr. Hamilton. He said people should look for cookware that is PFAS-free, like stainless steel or cast-iron items.
“There’s so many alternatives to nonstick pots and pans that I think could easily be switched out and give folks much, much less, if not zero, exposure and PFAS in their cookware,” Hamilton said.
He also recommends that people who are concerned about “forever chemicals” in their drinking water to evaluate their water providers’ water quality reports. There are a number of filtration options available that are effective at removing some types of PFAS.
Get daily updates from WHYY News!
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.