Toxic PFAS chemicals have tainted water, air and soil in the U.S. for decades. The so-called “forever” chemicals don’t break down naturally in the environment and can remain in the human bloodstream for years.

New Jersey lawmakers have taken action to reduce one source of exposure: household items. As New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy wrapped up his final term in office, he signed legislation that bans certain everyday products that intentionally contain PFAS.

The group of chemicals is widely used in consumer products such as nonstick cookware and waterproof clothing, as well as in firefighting foam. They have been linked to serious health problems, including some cancers, thyroid problems and changes in immune response.

There has been increasing concern about levels of the “forever chemicals” in drinking water, prompting state and federal regulations that require water providers to eliminate them in tap water.

However, much of the exposure to PFAS occurs through a number of household products, from plastic spatulas to cosmetics. More than 98% of people are estimated to have varying levels of “forever chemicals” in their bloodstreams.

“For decades, we’ve been integrating PFAS into our daily lives without fully understanding the consequences,” said Luke Adams, a clean water associate for the nonprofit Environment New Jersey. “This law reflects a meaningful shift in our state’s perspective towards the future of PFAS removal from our environments.”