Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro is taking a serious look at the rising cost of electricity. In his state budget address last week, he took aim at both the region’s grid operator, PJM Interconnection, and the state’s investor-owned electric utilities.

“Our utility companies in Pennsylvania, well, they make billions of dollars every year. While at the same time, they’ve increased the cost for consumers with too little public accountability or transparency. That’s going to change,” he said in front of the General Assembly.

WHYY News’ senior climate reporter Susan Phillips joined WHYY’s Morning Edition host Jennifer Lynn to take a deeper dive into Shapiro’s proposal.

Listen to their full conversation above.

Jennifer Lynn: So Susan, you and I have talked about electricity rates before, and you’ve described a big contributor, which is a gap between supply and demand.

Susan Phillips: That’s true. So electricity rates are on the rise in part because of that gap. As older plants shut down, newer facilities have not come online fast enough to make up for the decrease. At the same time, demand from data centers driven by a rise in artificial intelligence has put a strain on the grid.

JL: Now, what are the profits the governor is talking about?

SP: So it’s important to note that for-profit utilities enjoy a monopoly. So as a result, rate hikes are overseen by regulators. In the case of Pennsylvania, it’s the Public Utility Commission.

When utilities want to impose a rate hike, they need to ask the PUC, which delves into their finances. But the details are not always public. Shapiro referred to this as a “black box agreement,” which he said needs to end. So in essence, we don’t really know exactly the kind of profits they make off of these rate hikes. The PUC allows rate hikes for the investors to make money off of infrastructure upgrades. So it’s not the supply of electricity that generates the profit for these electric utilities. It’s actually the distribution and the investments in infrastructure.

JL: And tell me more about what the utilities say.

SP: So they say those investments in things like wires and poles shore up the electrical infrastructure, which is what ensures reliability. PECO pointed to the recent winter storm where this region saw very few outages.