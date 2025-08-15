This story is part of the WHYY News Climate Desk, bringing you news and solutions for our changing region.

Electricity bills are rising across the mid-Atlantic.

One reason is that the regional grid operator’s costs of ensuring there will be enough electricity to meet demand in the future are skyrocketing. This news has thrust the grid operator — a little-known entity called PJM Interconnection — into the spotlight.

Here’s what you need to know about the organization that runs the grid.

How does electricity reach my home?

To keep your refrigerator running and your lights on, you probably pay a monthly bill to an electric utility. But the company listed on your bill is likely not where your electricity comes from.

In Delaware, New Jersey and Pennsylvania, regulated utilities such as PECO, Delmarva Power and PSE&G are prohibited from owning the power plants that actually produce electricity. Instead, these utilities buy electricity that’s sold on a wholesale market run by the regional grid operator, PJM Interconnection.

PJM, a nonprofit based in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, is the largest regional grid operator in the United States. Its territory covers more than 67 million people in 13 states — from Pennsylvania, Delaware and New Jersey south to part of North Carolina and west to part of Illinois. Three utilities formed PJM in the 1920s as a way to share power generation, and it has existed in its current form for more than two decades.

How does PJM operate?

PJM runs a system similar to a stock exchange, said Abe Silverman, an energy consultant and research scholar at Johns Hopkins University who previously worked for NRG Energy, the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, or FERC.

“There’s generators on one side — the producers who are producing the electricity,” he said. “They’re selling it through the PJM market … to utilities who then are selling to end-use consumers.”

In addition to running the power market, PJM acts as the grid’s air traffic controller.

PJM does not own any of the physical grid infrastructure. But the organization makes sure enough electricity travels from power plants through high-voltage lines and substations to the places that need it — without overloading the grid.

“PJM is essentially directing the flow,” said Suzanne Glatz, an energy consultant and former infrastructure planner at PJM. “24/7, hourly, minute-by-minute.”