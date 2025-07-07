Penn State study finds toxic PFAS in 18% of private wells in Pennsylvania

This story is part of the WHYY News Climate Desk, bringing you news and solutions for our changing region.

About 18% of private wells in Pennsylvania are contaminated with toxic PFAS chemicals, according to a new Pennsylvania State University study.

State and federal regulations restrict the so-called “forever chemicals” in public drinking water. However, private wells are not state or federally regulated, meaning homeowners are responsible for testing and treating their own water.

More than 1 million households in Pennsylvania rely on private wells.

“PFAS is something that’s prevalent. It’s not something that is unique to private wells. It’s not unique to public water systems,” said Faith Kibuye, a water resources extension specialist at Penn State. “It’s a global problem that I think researchers as a whole should come together to figure out how to support communities who may be impacted vastly.”

PFAS, widely used in consumer products such as nonstick cookware and waterproof clothing, as well as in firefighting foam, have been linked to serious health problems, including some cancers, thyroid disease, developmental delays in children and other health conditions.

The health risks associated with PFAS, which can stay in the human bloodstream for years, have sparked numerous lawsuits against chemical manufacturers, such as DuPont and 3M.

PFAS, which can stay in the environment for decades, have tainted water supplies across the U.S., including in private wells in Horsham, Warminster and Warrington — because of past uses of firefighting foam.