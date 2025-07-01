Delaware lawmakers approve regulations for toxic PFAS chemicals

This story is part of the WHYY News Climate Desk, bringing you news and solutions for our changing region.

Delaware lawmakers unanimously passed legislation Monday that aims to reduce toxic PFAS chemicals in public drinking water.

Senate Bill 72 would require water providers in the state to begin testing for PFAS next year, and reduce the so-called “forever chemicals” to almost zero by 2029.

Environmentalists are applauding the legislation, which takes effect prior to federal regulations imposed by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

“Every day that goes by that people are exposed to PFAS in their drinking water is another day that raises their risk of developing a health problem such as cancer,” said Tracy Carluccio, deputy director of the Delaware Riverkeeper Network. “So, it is very important that Delaware move ahead in an expeditious way to enact this legislation.”

PFAS, widely used in consumer products such as nonstick cookware and waterproof clothing, as well as in firefighting foam, have been linked to serious health problems, including some cancers, thyroid disease, developmental delays in children and other health conditions.

The health risks associated with PFAS, which can stay in the human bloodstream for years, have sparked numerous lawsuits against chemical manufacturers, such as DuPont and 3M.

Environmentalists say restricting PFAS in Delaware’s drinking water is crucial to ensure residents’ health is protected.