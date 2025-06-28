Pennsylvania, Delaware receive federal funding to remove PFAS from drinking water
Small towns have been grappling with the expensive undertaking of removing toxic PFAS chemicals from their drinking water supplies.
Almost half of drinking water in the U.S. contains the so-called “forever chemicals,” which have been linked to serious health problems. However, removing them costs drinking water providers millions of dollars.
Though the Biden administration set aside billions of Bipartisan Infrastructure Law dollars to tackle PFAS contamination, water providers say more funding is needed.
Last week, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency under the Trump administration announced an additional $945 million to help small and disadvantaged communities across the U.S. remove PFAS from drinking water. The funding is part of a grant program that began in 2022, allocating funds to states each year to address contaminated water in small communities.
The funding includes more than $36.9 million for Pennsylvania and more than $9.8 million for Delaware, the EPA announced Friday. Officials say the funding will help states improve health outcomes, and help providers keep water bills affordable.
“Our goal is to help ensure that all Delawareans — especially those in small or underserved areas — have access to clean, safe drinking water,” said Marissa Jacobi, section chief of health systems protection at the Delaware Division of Public Health, in a statement.
PFAS, widely used in consumer products such as nonstick cookware and waterproof clothing, as well as in firefighting foam, have been linked to serious health problems, including some cancers, thyroid disease and developmental delays in children.
The health risks associated with PFAS, which can stay in the human bloodstream for years, have sparked numerous lawsuits against chemical manufacturers, such as DuPont and 3M.
The EPA implemented regulations last year requiring water providers to test and treat the “forever chemicals” to almost zero by 2029. At the time, the agency estimated at least 6% to 10% of water providers in the U.S. did not comply with the new regulations.
The agency under the Trump administration has proposed to roll back some PFAS restrictions and extend the compliance deadline to 2031.
The EPA’s proposed change comes after water providers sued the EPA last year, arguing that the treatments required to meet the regulations are too costly, and would hit the pockets of ratepayers. Nationally, it could cost at least $1.5 billion a year for water providers to comply with the PFAS regulations. Several water providers have sued the chemical companies responsible for the contamination to help recoup the costs.
Smaller municipalities are some of the most impacted by the cost of removing PFAS, which often comes with a price tag higher than a town’s budget. As infrastructure in the U.S. ages and the demand to remove contaminants increases, several municipalities have sold their water systems to investor-owned utilities.
John Davis, Doylestown Borough manager, said state and federal funding for smaller communities is crucial. The borough recently received a state loan to construct a $6 million treatment system to remove PFAS chemicals, which are currently above federal limits in its drinking water. In comparison, the municipality’s annual budget for its entire water system is $3 million.
“When you’re talking about a capital project that’s double the annual budget of your overall system, you’re certainly talking about some significant costs that are somewhat beyond your in-house capability,” Davis said. “So, outside funding is absolutely critical to treating PFAS.”
Funding lifeline for small communities
The new funding comes from the Emerging Contaminants in Small or Disadvantaged Communities grant program, which was created in 2021 under the Biden administration with Bipartisan Infrastructure dollars to address contaminants such as PFAS.
Communities with populations fewer than 10,000, as well as underserved communities, are eligible to apply for the latest round of federal funding. Each state allocates funds based on the greatest needs. In addition to treatment, water providers can use the funding for research, testing and technical assistance.
Small communities and schools that operate on-site water systems, which in Pennsylvania have detected high levels of “forever chemicals,” are also eligible. States may also use the funding to address PFAS contamination in private wells, which are not federally or state regulated.
The Delaware Division of Public Health, for instance, has received more than $230 million and has allocated about $19.4 million to 17 community projects across the state.
The funding is a lifeline for small communities, said Jennie Shade, senior director of government relations for the Pennsylvania Municipal Authorities Association, which represents more than 700 municipal authorities in the state.
“No community should be expected to fund these multimillion-dollar projects based on just a customer base of less than a thousand customers,” Shade said.
However, she added that more funding is needed.
The grant program expires in 2026 and it’s unclear whether the program will continue. Shade said she hopes the Trump administration and other lawmakers continue to provide funding to help water providers address PFAS contamination.
“It’s one thing to just build these systems, you also have to maintain them and operate them on an annual basis,” she said. “I think lawmakers need to understand the funding needs to be recurring and ongoing.”
