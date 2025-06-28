Pennsylvania, Delaware receive federal funding to remove PFAS from drinking water

This story is part of the WHYY News Climate Desk, bringing you news and solutions for our changing region.

Small towns have been grappling with the expensive undertaking of removing toxic PFAS chemicals from their drinking water supplies.

Almost half of drinking water in the U.S. contains the so-called “forever chemicals,” which have been linked to serious health problems. However, removing them costs drinking water providers millions of dollars.

Though the Biden administration set aside billions of Bipartisan Infrastructure Law dollars to tackle PFAS contamination, water providers say more funding is needed.

Last week, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency under the Trump administration announced an additional $945 million to help small and disadvantaged communities across the U.S. remove PFAS from drinking water. The funding is part of a grant program that began in 2022, allocating funds to states each year to address contaminated water in small communities.

The funding includes more than $36.9 million for Pennsylvania and more than $9.8 million for Delaware, the EPA announced Friday. Officials say the funding will help states improve health outcomes, and help providers keep water bills affordable.

“Our goal is to help ensure that all Delawareans — especially those in small or underserved areas — have access to clean, safe drinking water,” said Marissa Jacobi, section chief of health systems protection at the Delaware Division of Public Health, in a statement.

PFAS, widely used in consumer products such as nonstick cookware and waterproof clothing, as well as in firefighting foam, have been linked to serious health problems, including some cancers, thyroid disease and developmental delays in children.

The health risks associated with PFAS, which can stay in the human bloodstream for years, have sparked numerous lawsuits against chemical manufacturers, such as DuPont and 3M.

The EPA implemented regulations last year requiring water providers to test and treat the “forever chemicals” to almost zero by 2029. At the time, the agency estimated at least 6% to 10% of water providers in the U.S. did not comply with the new regulations.

The agency under the Trump administration has proposed to roll back some PFAS restrictions and extend the compliance deadline to 2031.