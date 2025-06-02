Delaware lawmakers tackle toxic PFAS, as Trump administration weakens regulations

This story is part of the WHYY News Climate Desk, bringing you news and solutions for our changing region.

From the Poconos to the Jersey Shore to the mouth of the Delaware Bay, what do you want to know about climate change? What would you like us to cover? Get in touch.

The state of Delaware is aiming to reduce toxic PFAS chemicals in public drinking water as the Trump administration threatens to weaken federal regulations on the so-called “forever chemicals.”

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency implemented regulations last year requiring water providers to test and treat the “forever chemicals” to almost zero by 2029. But the agency pivoted last month, proposing to rollback certain PFAS restrictions, while extending the compliance deadline to 2031.

Delaware lawmakers say restricting PFAS in drinking water statewide is crucial to ensure that residents’ health is protected. The legislation years in the making passed Delaware’s Senate in May, and awaits a House vote this month.

“This is a serious health issue, so we need to make sure that we’re doing everything we can here in the state of Delaware, regardless of what is done at the federal level,” said state Sen. Darius Brown, the bill’s sponsor.

PFAS, widely used in consumer products such as nonstick cookware and waterproof clothing, as well as in firefighting foam, have been linked to serious health problems, including some cancers, thyroid disease, developmental delays in children and other health conditions.

The health risks associated with PFAS, which can stay in the human bloodstream for years, have sparked numerous lawsuits against chemical manufacturers, such as DuPont and 3M.

Delaware is no stranger to PFAS contamination. Its largest city, Wilmington, is known as the chemical capital of the world and is home to DuPont, which used PFAS chemicals to manufacture its products, such as Teflon. However, PFAS chemicals have been detected across the state, including in the cities of Dover and in Blades, as well as in rivers and streams.