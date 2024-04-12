From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Drinking water providers in the Philadelphia region are preparing to test and treat its water supplies for PFAS to meet the nation’s first federal limits on the toxic “forever chemicals.”

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is requiring water providers to monitor and treat its water over the next five years to reduce PFAS levels to almost zero. Providers must inform customers if their drinking water does not meet federal standards.

The goal of reducing PFAS levels in drinking water is to prevent a variety of illnesses that have been linked to the class of chemicals, including some cancers.

But doing so is a significant and costly undertaking. Almost half of drinking water in the U.S. contains PFAS, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Filtration systems that remove the chemicals cost millions of dollars, and the burden could fall on customers.

To offset some of these expenses, President Joe Biden’s administration has set aside billions of dollars to address PFAS. However, water providers say additional financial support is needed.

“These upgrades do not come without a price,” said the Philadelphia Water Department in a statement, adding its supplies currently meet the new regulations. “PWD insists that our customers do not foot the bill. PFAS producers and manufacturers must be held accountable … While recent legislation provided invaluable financial support for infrastructure, we feel strongly that additional state and federal funding will be needed to meet these regulations.”