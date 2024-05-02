Delaware advocate for clean water remembered as PFAS regulations are implemented

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Helping people get access to clean drinking water was personal to Vikki Prettyman.

She was exposed to PFAS when she was the administrator for the town of Blades, Del., where residents were told in 2018 their drinking water was contaminated with the toxic “forever chemicals.”

As Prettyman helped the small Sussex County town overcome its water crisis, she began to understand how crucial it is to have safe drinking water.

She was dedicated to giving a voice to small towns — which often don’t receive the resources they need to improve drinking water quality, and where contaminated drinking water is sometimes ignored.

As an employee of the Southeast Rural Community Assistance Project, she helped residents in rural areas eliminate contaminants from their drinking water.

“Small towns are the core of everything,” said friend and former colleague Jean Holloway. “And they usually have the fewest resources… and she was passionate about helping the small towns with things that they might not have the capacity to do on their own.”

Prettyman was diagnosed with kidney failure in 2021, and though she couldn’t prove it, she suspected drinking the PFAS-contaminated water in Blades caused her health problems.

“She was on dialysis and could make dialysis appointments whenever she could,” said her son, Jake Prettyman. “But it kind of attacked and attacked pretty hard.”

Vikki Prettyman died in 2023 — six months after waiting for a kidney transplant.

Last month, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency implemented the first federal regulations for PFAS in public drinking water. The agency said it will prevent thousands of illnesses linked to the chemicals, including some cancers, thyroid disease, ulcerative colitis, developmental delays among children and poor kidney function.

Drinking-water providers will be required to monitor and treat water to reduce PFAS levels to almost zero over five years, and inform their customers if the chemicals exceed the EPA’s limits.

Families and residents impacted by PFAS have applauded the measure as a positive step in the right direction, hopeful it will prevent other families from hearing gut-wrenching news at the doctors’ office.

“It’s a step to ensure the generations down the road are healthier and better off than we are,” Jake Prettyman said.