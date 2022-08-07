Delaware Valley experts, residents call ‘forever chemical’ health screening recommendations a ‘bold step’

‘Testing will justify increased medical attention’

Due to its widespread use, it’s likely that most people have PFAS in their bodies. However, people exposed to PFAS at work or by drinking contaminated water can have higher than average levels.

It’s estimated that 2,854 locations in the U.S. and two territories have documented PFAS contamination, according to the NASEM report. However, not all exceed health advisory levels.

Currently, there are no federal maximum contaminant levels (MCLs) for PFAS in public drinking water. The Environmental Protection Agency does set a federal health advisory level of 70 parts per trillion for two PFAS compounds, PFOA and PFOS, but unlike MCLs, the advisory is non-enforceable.

Some states, like New Jersey, have implemented enforceable MCLs for specific compounds, while Pennsylvania and Delaware have proposed implementing their own MCLs.

The new report recommends that clinicians offer PFAS blood testing to patients with occupational exposure, patients who have lived in communities with known contamination, and those who have lived near areas where contamination took place. Those areas include: facilities that use or have used fluorochemicals, commercial airports, military bases, wastewater treatment plants, farms where sewage sludge may have been used, or landfills or incinerators that have received waste containing PFAS.

Currently, participating in a study is the only opportunity for people to get their blood tested for PFAS.

In the U.S., there is no official standard that determines what levels of PFAS in the body are unsafe. However, the authors of the report used various studies evaluating PFAS levels and potential health impacts to establish general guidance that could inform clinical care.

The report says patients with a PFAS blood concentration between 2 and 20 ng/mL may face adverse effects, especially high-risk individuals, like pregnant people, and certain health screenings should be offered.

And patients with test results above 20 ng/mL may face a higher risk of adverse effects. Clinicians should conduct thyroid function testing, and assess for signs of kidney and testicular cancer and of ulcerative colitis at all wellness visits, the researchers advise.

“It’s really, ‘What adverse health effects could I experience as a consequence of those concentrations?’” said Dr. Laura Labay, a forensic toxicologist at Jefferson University. “And if somebody is really elevated, or if they have ongoing exposure to PFAS, I believe that that testing for some people at least will justify increased medical attention.”

She said that testing could also help parents decide whether to breastfeed their child. The report recommends that federal environmental health agencies should conduct research to evaluate PFAS transfer and concentrations in breast milk to provide better guidance for clinicians and parents regarding infant feeding, especially in areas of high exposure.

Clinicians also should advise patients on how to reduce their exposure to PFAS, the researchers recommend. Though PFAS can remain in the body for several years, the levels can be reduced over time.

Laumbach and his team at Rutgers have been studying residents of Paulsboro, N.J., whose drinking water was contaminated with PFAS. They’ve found that some PFAS reduce about 15% every year or so, meaning it has a half life of about four years.

Dr. Mary Regina Boland, a biomedical informatics researcher who studies environmental health risks at the University of Pennsylvania’s Perelman School of Medicine, said if the patients getting tested discovered the source of their exposure, they could lower their health risks.

“I see this as being useful in that if you find that your blood levels are high, then maybe you can filter your water and then your blood levels will go down. And then a lot of the risk for these diseases will then go away — not completely, but to some extent,” she said.

Boland added that some people may relocate to a new residence before their neighborhood is discovered to be contaminated with PFAS. Therefore, it’s a good idea for anyone to consider getting tested.